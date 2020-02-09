White Beans Market: Innovations and Advancements to Encourage Growth

Beans are one of the world’s oldest cultivated crops and have evidence of cultivation of this crop more than 7000 years ago in some part of the world. Beans play a significant role in diets of many vegetarians and also contribute several health benefits such as reduce the risk of diabetes, cholesterol, heart diseases and others. The white beans shape resembles the kidney due to its convex shape. They are an excellent source of plant-based protein which we can also count as a green vegetable. White beans come in many varieties which includes cannellini, navy beans and great northern that contain quite similar nutritional profiles. The consumption of white beans is growing significantly due to its various characteristics such as resistant starch, an excellent source of dietary fiber, complex carbohydrates, protein, nutritionally dense, versatile and inexpensive. It contains higher levels of calcium than dark beans. White beans can be found canned or dry. Dried beans are less expensive but take longer to prepare while canned beans stay fresh for years. White beans are available in plenty of varieties that don’t contain added preservatives, chemicals and also low in sodium. It is rich in a number of micronutrients which includes potassium, magnesium, zinc, folate, and iron. White beans are popular in soups, baked beans, spreads, dips, pasta, chili dishes and others.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33599

White beans are rich in antioxidants which contain anti-cancer properties. The compounds known as free radicals are produced when cells in body metabolize. These compounds bind to our cells and cause cancer and other chronic diseases. The antioxidants produced from consumption of beans destroy the free radicals and counters their harmful effects. This can be the major factor towards the growth of white beans market. Another factor towards the growth of white beans market is that it helps to lose weight due to its high fiber content and also provides anti-wrinkle protection. The free radicals also offer beauty benefits by preventing premature aging of the skin triggered by excessive exposure to sunlight. In addition, the white beans also contain essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, protein and rich in fiber. Moreover, white beans help to manage diabetes as the balance of complex carbohydrates and protein provides a slow growth of glucose instead of the sudden surge which occur after eating simple carbohydrates. This may be the reason which is fueling the growth of white beans market. Sometimes, the white beans can cause migraines and may raise the blood pressure which can restrain the growth of white beans market.

The white beans market can be segmented on the basis of processing type, product type, packaging type and distribution channel. On the basis of processing type, the white beans market can be segmented into dry and canned. On the basis of product type, the white beans market can be segmented into navy beans, Cannellini beans, lima beans, Great Northern beans and, flageolets. On the basis of packaging type, the white beans market can be segmented into tin, pouch, and bottle. On the basis of a distribution channel, white beans market can be segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be further sub-segmented into the specialty stores, wholesalers, hypermarket, supermarket, convenience stores, online retailers and others.

On the basis of the regional outlook, white beans market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The major factor driving the white beans market in Asia Pacific region is the improving lifestyle of people along with an increase in disposable income. Asia Pacific was closely trailed by Latin America and Europe. Europe is dominating the global market for white beans followed by Latin America. Europe has high expenditure income and people here are more health conscious. So, they consume food which has high nutritional gain which is driving the white beans market.

Some of the major players operating in white beans market include Bush Brothers & Company, Faribault Foods, Inc., C&F Foods Inc., Progresso Ltd., Hanover Foods Corp., Molinera Pvt. Ltd, Epicure, Shah Trading Company, and Carmelina Brands, Inc.