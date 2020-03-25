Whey Protein Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Whey Protein Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

WHEY PROTEIN MARKET

The Global Whey Protein market was valued at USD xx million in 2016 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period (2018-2025).

The market is driven by several factors such as increasing global demand for pediatric foods, increasing consumption of dairy-based products, growing health concerns and raising awareness of the benefits of protein consumption.

However, the market is restrained by high manufacturing costs and the stringent regulations.

The graph shows the market size of this from 2015 to 2021. In 2016, the global whey protein market was valued at approximately 8.7 billion U.S. dollars and is forecast to reach 12.4 billion U.S. dollars by 2021.

WHAT ARE THE CRITICAL APPLICATION SEGMENTS OF WHEY PROTEIN MARKET?

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791895-global-whey-protein-market-2018-2025

Market Segmentation:

The Global Whey Protein market is segmented by type such as Hydrolyzed Whey Protein, Whey Protein Isolates(WPIs), Whey Protein Concentrates(WPCs).

Based on applications, the market is segmented into Functional Foods (Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Frozen Foods, Infant Formula, Others), Functional Beverages (Wine Whey, Others), Dietary Supplements and Others.

Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) has the largest market share of the global whey protein market due to several factors such as the increasing demand from end-user industries such as personal care industry because of its characteristics of mass gain, improved immunity, fat loss, and increase in strength.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

PRODUCT-BASED ANALYSIS

By Type

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)

Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Functional Beverages

Functional Food

Others

REASONS FOR PURCHASING THIS REPORT?

Visualize the composition of the Whey Protein market across each indication, concerning type and applications, highlighting the critical commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Whey Protein by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

This is the most comprehensive study on Whey Protein to date.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Whey Protein market – level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key Whey Protein products of all major market players

WHO CAN BENEFIT FROM THIS REPORT?

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791895-global-whey-protein-market-2018-2025

Table of Contents

METHODOLOGY AND SCOPE

1.1. Research methodology

1.2 Scope of the Report

INDUSTRY TRENDS

2.1 Key Trends & Developments

MARKET RESTRAINTS ANALYSIS

3.1 Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2 Porter 5 Forces

MARKET FORECAST ANALYSIS – PRODUCT & APPLICATION TYPE

…………

Appendix

8.1 Sources

8.2 List of Tables

8.3 Expert Panel Validation

8.4 Disclaimer

8.5 Contact Us

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3791895-global-whey-protein-market-2018-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)