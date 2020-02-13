Whey Market Research 2018: Global Industry Top Key Players, Application, Demand, Regions & Forecast to 2025

Whey is the watery liquid that remains after the coagulation of the casein proteins in cheese making. Whey contains most of the lactose and about 20% of the protein in milk. It is mainly consisted of lactose, proteins and minerals.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Euroserum(FR), FrieslandCampina(NL), Lactalis Ingredients(FR), Hilmar Cheese Company(US), DMK(DK), Arla Foods(DK), Fonterra(NZ), Volac(UK), Leprino Foods Company(US), Saputo Ingredients(US), Davisco Foods(US), Agropur, inc.(US), Glanbia Nutritionals(UK), Devondale Murray Goulburn(AU), Swiss Valley Farms(CH), Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf(DE), Valio(FL), Bongrain Group(FR), Associated Milk Producers(US), Carbery(UK), Land O’Lakes(US), Brewster Cheese Company(CH), MILEI(DE), Dairygold Co-Operative Society(UK) and DOC Kaas(NL)

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Whey in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Acid whey

Sweet whey

Demineralized whey

Non-Demineralized whey

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharma

Nutrition

Health care

Personal care

Food

Feed

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Whey Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Whey Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Whey by Countries

6 Europe Whey by Countries

