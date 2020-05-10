Wheelhouse Liner Market: Analysis and In-depth Study on Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2026

Wheelhouse Liner Market: Introduction

Wheelhouse liners, also called as fender liners, inner fender panel or wheel wall liners, are protective liners or discs mounted or attached on the wheelhouse or wheel wells of automobiles. They are usually lined on the outside of the fenders and are not usually visible to naked eye from a conventional view of the vehicle. Wheelhouse liners not only protect the tires of the automobile vehicles from dirt, debris, rocks, road salt, mud and other damaging materials from the road, but also enhances the appearance of the vehicle. Wheelhouse liners are usually installed with the automobile, but since they are exposed to continuous dirt and other impurities from the road they tend to wear down and need to be replaced regularly. Hence, the wheelhouse liners have a very significant aftermarket. Wheelhouse liners usually are made of thermoplastic or metal, and both offer distinct protective features depending on the type and composition of material used.

Wheelhouse liners help extending the life of the tires by protecting them from mud, dirt and impurities from the road and also help improving the appearance of the vehicles. This, coupled with the growing automobile sales worldwide, the wheelhouse liners market is expected to witness significant demand in the coming years.

Wheelhouse Liner Market: Dynamics

Urbanization is also expected to be one of the main drivers of Wheelhouse Liner market. Growing urban population and per capita income has created an upsurge in the automobile sales in key economies. Increasing automobile sales has a direct impact on the demand for wheelhouse liners market. With the growth in automobile sales, wheelhouse liner market is also expected to register significant growth in the coming years

Wheelhouse Liner are critical in protecting and increasing the life span of automobile tires. Automobile tires are expensive to replace and this has increased consumer focus on extending tire durability, life and performance. This has created a significant demand for wheelhouse liners, especially in the aftermarket. Wheelhouse liners have a moderate replacement ratio, thus creating a significant demand for wheelhouse liners in the aftermarket.

Wheelhouse Liner: Market Segmentation

The global Wheelhouse Liner market has been segmented on the basis of Type as:

Front Wheelhouse Liner

Rear Wheelhouse Liner

The global Wheelhouse Liner market has been segmented on the basis of Material as:

Metal Wheelhouse Liner

Thermoplastic Wheelhouse Liner

Others

The global Wheelhouse Liner market has been segmented on the basis of Sales Channel as:

OEM

Aftermarket

The global Wheelhouse Liner market has been segmented on the basis of Vehicle Type as:

Passenger Cars

Light Motor Vehicles

Heavy Motor Vehicles

Wheelhouse Liner Market: Regional Overview

On a regional level, Europe is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and automotive parts in the world, accounting for almost 1/4th of the total production and is thus expected to hold a major share in the global wheelhouse liner market. In terms of market share in the wheelhouse liner market, North America is expected to follow Europe due to its vast presence in automobile industry. Countries like India and China are expected to hold large market share in wheelhouse liner market, in terms of value, due to the rapid growth in urban population and growing automotive industry in the regions. Both the countries are also expected register robust CAGR growth rate in the Wheelhouse Liner market. India is expected to be one of the main drivers in the wheelhouse liner market due to the high year-on-year sales growth of automobile vehicles in the country. Hence Asia-pacific region is expected to register highest growth in terms of volume in the global wheelhouse liner market. Middle East and Africa region is expected to hold relatively small market share in the wheelhouse liner market but is expected to witness a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. Overall, Wheelhouse Liner market is expected to experience robust growth opportunities over the projected period.

Global Wheelhouse Liner Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Wheelhouse Liner market identified across the value chain include:

Ken-Tool

Sherman

K-Metal

Duraliner

AMD

OER

Omix-Ada

KIA

Husky Liners

DeWALT

Brief Approach to Research

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Wheelhouse Liner market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Wheelhouse Liner market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Wheelhouse Liner Market Segments

Wheelhouse Liner Market Dynamics

Wheelhouse Liner Market Size

Wheelhouse Liner Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Wheelhouse Liner Competition & Companies involved

Wheelhouse Liner Technology

Wheelhouse Liner Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with Wheelhouse Liner market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Wheelhouse Liner market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of Wheelhouse Liner’ parent market

Changing Wheelhouse Liner market dynamics in the industry

In-depth Wheelhouse Liner market segmentation

Historical, current and projected Wheelhouse Liner market size in terms of volume and value

Wheelhouse Liner recent industry trends and developments

Wheelhouse Liner competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth in Wheelhouse Liner market

A neutral perspective on Wheelhouse Liner market performance

Must-have information for Wheelhouse Liner market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

