Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

A wheelchair is a chair with wheels. The device comes in variations allowing either manual propulsion by the seated occupant turning the rear wheels by hand, or electric propulsion by motors. There are often handles behind the seat to allow it to be pushed by another person.

Wheelchairs are used by people for whom walking is difficult or impossible due to illness, injury, or disability.

The global average price of Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) is in the increasing trend, from 301 USD/Unit in 2012 to 307 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) includes powered wheelchairs and manual wheelchairs, and the proportion of powered wheelchairs in 2016 is about 90%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) are widely used in hospitals and for home use. The most proportion of Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) is for home use, and the proportion in 2016 is 75%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2540 million by 2024, from US$ 1970 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Powered Wheelchairs

Manual Wheelchairs

Segmentation by application:

Home Use

Hospital

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Invacare Corp

Sunrise Medical

Permobil Corp

Ottobock

Pride Mobility

Hoveround Corp

Medline

Hubang

Drive Medical

N.V. Vermeiren

Nissin Medical

GF Health

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) by Players

Chapter Four: Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Market Forecast



