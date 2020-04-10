Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

A wheelchair is a chair with wheels. The device comes in variations allowing either manual propulsion by the seated occupant turning the rear wheels by hand, or electric propulsion by motors. There are often handles behind the seat to allow it to be pushed by another person.
Wheelchairs are used by people for whom walking is difficult or impossible due to illness, injury, or disability.
The global average price of Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) is in the increasing trend, from 301 USD/Unit in 2012 to 307 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) includes powered wheelchairs and manual wheelchairs, and the proportion of powered wheelchairs in 2016 is about 90%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) are widely used in hospitals and for home use. The most proportion of Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) is for home use, and the proportion in 2016 is 75%.
According to this study, over the next five years the Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2540 million by 2024, from US$ 1970 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) business, shared in Chapter 3.
Segmentation by product type:
Powered Wheelchairs
Manual Wheelchairs
Segmentation by application:
Home Use
Hospital
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Invacare Corp
Sunrise Medical
Permobil Corp
Ottobock
Pride Mobility
Hoveround Corp
Medline
Hubang
Drive Medical
N.V. Vermeiren
Nissin Medical
GF Health
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) by Players
Chapter Four: Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Wheelchairs (Powered and Manual) Market Forecast
