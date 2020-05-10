Wheel Weight Market 2019 Global Leading Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The Report Studies the “Global Wheel Weight Market 2024” Status and Outlook of Global and Major Regions, from Angles of Players, Countries, Product Types and end Industries by Forecast 2024.

Wheel Weight also referred to as tire balance, describes the distribution of mass within an automobile tire or the entire wheel (including the rim) to which it is attached.

The global average price of Wheel Weight is in the decreasing trend, from 122 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 108 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Wheel Weight includes Clip-On Wheel Weights and the Adhesive Wheel Weights, and the proportion of Adhesive Wheel Weights in 2016 is about 50.93%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26.84% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22.90%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wheel Weight market will register a 1.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 670 million by 2024, from US$ 630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wheel Weight business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wheel Weight market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Wheel Weight value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Clip-On Type

Adhesive Type

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

WEGMANN

Plombco

TOHO KOGYO

Hennessy

Shengshi Weiye

3M

Trax JH Ltd

Baolong

Jiangyin Yinxinde

Holman

HEBEI XST

Alpha Autoparts

HEBEI FANYA

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Wheel Weight consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wheel Weight market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wheel Weight manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wheel Weight with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wheel Weight submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Wheel Weight by Players

Chapter Four: Wheel Weight by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Wheel Weight Market Forecast

