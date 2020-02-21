Wheatgrass Powder Market: Innovations and Advancements to Encourage Growth

Wheatgrass powder contains a wide variety of nutrients such as calcium, iron, enzymes, vitamin A, C, E, K and B complex and phytonutrients. This has thus increased its demand in the market in consumable forms. The applications of the wheatgrass powder are in the functional beverages industry, nutraceuticals and in the cosmetics and personal healthcare industries globally. Wheatgrass contains chlorophyll, whose composition is similar to that of hemoglobin in the human body which is responsible to transport oxygen. So when chlorophyll is consumed, it performs the action of hemoglobin. Thus the cancer patients have started consuming wheatgrass powder and also research is going on in many places regarding this.

Wheatgrass powder is consumed by many people due to its health benefits. It has been known to have many benefits such as boosting the immunity, lowering the cholesterol and blood pressure of the body, helping with diabetes, arthritis etc. These benefits obtained are seen and thus the demand for this powder is increasing.

The advantage of the wheatgrass powder is that the wheatgrass can be easily grown in the any region of the world due to it being drought resistant, perennial and can be grown in any kind of soil. Also it is low maintenance, low cost and can be produced in a short amount of time.

The wheatgrass powder market is seen to be rising due to the increasing healthy lifestyles of people and they do not have any side effects. Thus people are opting for wheatgrass powder in their day to day diet globally by looking at the benefits it has on the ailments that are commonly occurring due to urbanization.

Also due to its benefits and ever increasing demands, the powder is being used up by many of the industries. The nutraceutical industry, is producing capsules of wheatgrass powder. The functional beverage industries are using wheatgrass powder to produce juices or concentrates in tetra packs and bottles. Also the wheatgrass powder is being mixed with other powder such as barley, alfalfa etc. to produce a nutritionally healthy powder that can be consumed to obtain very good results.

Some of the leading players of global Wheatgrass powder market include Pines International, Inc., Grass Advantage LLC (Glanbia PLC), The Synergy Company, Terrasoul Superfoods LLC, Nature Bell, Girmes Wheatgrass, Herbco International Inc..