Wheat Germ Oil Market Inclined to Deliver Positive Growth Results Until 2026

The oil has been found to be beneficial in a wide spectrum of health conditions such as in skin soothing, for strengthening cardiovascular health, in managing diabetes and obesity, and in skin care. In addition, wheat germ oil has large purported benefits in anti-aging. It is used externally for various skin disease conditions, including psoriasis and eczema. Wheat germ oil is rich in protein and vitamin E, which makes it for attractive demand for wheat germ oil among health conscious populations. However, its use in recent years has been associated with certain side effects in users such as gastrointestinal problems, dizziness, and skin irritations.

Wheat germ oil is likely to make an interesting addition to the edible oil category of global populations. The drive for wheat germ oil in health regimens of people stemmed from several nutritional benefits the oil offers.

Some of the key food products in which wheat germ oil can be used are salads, edible oil, pasta, snack foods, cereals, and germ-enriched bread. Some of the applications of the oil can be capsules, soft gels, and hair-care products.

The study takes a critical look at the growth dynamics of the market and offers insights to suggest its future evolution directions in relation to key segments and regions. The assessments are helpful for market participants to identify emerging promising avenues and imminent investment pockets over the coming few years.

Global Wheat Germ Oil Market: Trends and Opportunities

A large part of the growth in the wheat germ oil market is expected to come from the food and beverages, and cosmetics and personal care products industries. The growth of the market is propelled by the extensive demand for the oil in various skincare formulations in the cosmetic industry. In addition, the rising demand for wheat germ oil in dietary supplements is a notable trend bolstering the prospects. The widespread availability and availability of wheat germ oil as edible oil across the globe is a key factor propelling the growth. Several health benefits of wheat germ oil make it increasingly attractive in health-conscious populations.

However, growing prevalence of gluten intolerance or non-celiac gluten sensitivity in worldwide populations is hampering the demand for wheat germ oil. Its consumption in some people has been severely dampened by substantial risk of gastrointestinal problems. However, recent advances made to enhance the shelf-life and the introduction of pleasant fragrances in wheat germ oil has opened lucrative prospects in various regions. Furthermore, the wheat germ oil market will witness robust impetus from rapid strides in the cosmetics industry in numerous emerging economies and the rising application of the oil in nutraceuticals.

Global Wheat Germ Oil Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, developed regions such as Europe and North America are expected to contribute sizeable revenues to the global wheat germ oil market in near future. Rising demand for wheat germ oil in these regions is driven by substantially rising demand in numerous end-use industries, particularly in the snacking industry. Meanwhile, growing count of health-conscious populations in developing regions will keep these increasingly lucrative over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Global Wheat Germ Oil Market: Competitive Landscape

The report on the global wheat germ oil market offers a granular assessment of the prevailing competitive dynamics. It also offers insights into key factors that change the intensity of competition in the global wheat germ oil market in coming years. Some of the prominent players operating in the wheat germ oil market are Henan kun Hua Technology, Agroselprom, Viobin, Swanson Health Products, and General Nutrition Centers, Inc.

