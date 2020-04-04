What Will Be The Growth Of Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market?

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Singapore MICE tourism market is projected to reach nearly US$ 2.5 Billion across the 20 countries covered in this report by the year end of 2021.

Request a sample of this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/1018

Singapore is one of the world’s top MICE (Meetings, Incentives, and Conventions & Exhibitions) destinations. Singapore is a stellar MICE city, maintaining a perfect tourism impression among world-wide travelers with its stable and conducive business environment, convenient transportation, pleasant environment and well-appointed facilities.

These factors tend to attract international organizations to base their regional offices in the city. Singapore has always been a magnetic venue for business and leisure. Sightseeing, catering, entertainment, business events and exhibitions together create an integrated tourism chain in this country. Facilities for both business and leisure such as World Resort Sentosa, Universal Studios Singapore, Merlion’s Park, Suntec Singapore and Singapore EXPO ensure Singapore’s position as a prime MICE destination. Singapore provides a conducive platform for MICE travelers to achieve their success in Singapore through a dynamic environment underpinned by vibrant knowledge, wide networks, ease of doing business and a sense of fun.

Singapore MICE Travelers Insights

China and Indonesia will be the major source market for Singapore MICE tourism by the year end of 2021. India will be the third leading source market for Singapore MICE tourism by 2021. Japan stand at the fourth spot with XX% share of the Singapore MICE tourist arrivals. South Korea and Thailand holds the fifth and sixth highest share of the Singapore MICE tourist arrivals, being followed by United States by the year end of 2021.

Browse the full report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/singapore-meetings-incentives-conventions-exhibitions-mice-tourism-market-insights-opportunity-analysis-market-shares-and-forecast-2016-2021

Singapore MICE Tourism Market Revenue Insights

Japan MICE travelers has enjoyed a significant role in contributing revenue to the Singapore economy in 2015. Japan contributed 18.1% share in 2015 but Japan will not retain its #1 position in the revenue generator due to the fall in the MICE travelers’ in Singapore. It is predicted that China, India and Indonesia will be leading revenue generators by the year end of 2021. Other countries such as South Korea, United States and Thailand will also be the major revenue generators by the year end of 2021.

The research report titled ” Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares & Forecast 2016 – 2021” provides detailed information on the Singapore MICE Tourism Market. This report analyzes market data and provides a better understanding of MICE travelers flows and revenue to Singapore. Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for Singapore MICE tourism market has been detailed in the report. This report also entails a detailed description of growth drivers and challenges of the Singapore MICE tourism market.

This 115 Page report with 84 Figures and 4 Tables has been analyzed from 5 viewpoints:

1. Singapore MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast (2010 – 2021)

2. Singapore MICE Travelers, Revenue Share & Forecast (2010 – 2021)

3. Singapore MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast – Top 20 Country Analysis (2010 – 2021)

4. Singapore MICE Tourism Market – Growth Drivers

5. Singapore MICE Tourism Market – Challenges

Singapore MICE Tourism Market – 20 Countries Covered

1. Indonesia

2. Malaysia

3. Philippines

4. Japan

5. Thailand

6. China

7. Taiwan

8. Hong Kong

9. South Korea

10. India

11. France

12. Germany

13. Italy

14. Netherlands

15. United Kingdom

16. Canada

17. United States

18. New Zealand

19. Australia

20. South Africa

Purchase copy of this Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/1018

Some Points from Toc:

Executive Summary Singapore – Overall MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast (2010 – 2021)

2.1 Singapore – Overall MICE Travelers & Forecast

2.2 Singapore – Overall MICE Revenue & Forecast Singapore – MICE Travelers, Revenue Share & Forecast (2010 – 2021)

3.1 Singapore MICE Travelers Share & Forecast

3.2 Singapore MICE Revenue Share & Forecast Singapore MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast – Top 20 Country Analysis (2010 – 2021)

4.1 Indonesia – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.1.1 Indonesia – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.1.2 Indonesia – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.2 Malaysia – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.2.1 Malaysia – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.2.2 Malaysia – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.3 Philippines – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.3.1 Philippines – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.3.2 Philippines – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.4 Thailand – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.4.1 Thailand – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.4.2 Thailand – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.5 China – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.5.1 China – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.5.2 China – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.6 Taiwan – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.6.1 Taiwan – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.6.2 Taiwan – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.7 Hong Kong – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.7.1 Hong Kong – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.7.2 Hong Kong – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.8 Japan – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.8.1 Japan – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.8.2 Japan – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.9 South Korea – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.9.1 South Korea – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.9.2 South Korea – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.10 India – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.10.1 India – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.10.2 India – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.11 France – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.11.1 France – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.11.2 France – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.12 Germany – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.12.1 Germany – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.12.2 Germany – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.13 Italy – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.13.1 Italy – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.13.2 Italy – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.14 Netherlands – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.14.1 Netherlands – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.14.2 Netherlands – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.15 United Kingdom – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.15.1 United Kingdom – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.15.2 United Kingdom – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.16 Canada – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.16.1 Canada – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.16.2 Canada – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.17 United States – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.17.1 United States – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.17.2 United States – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.18 Australia – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.18.1 Australia – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.18.2 Australia – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.19 New Zealand – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.19.1 New Zealand – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.19.2 New Zealand – MICE Revenue to Singapore

4.20 South Africa – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

4.20.1 South Africa – MICE Travelers to Singapore

4.20.2 South Africa – MICE Revenue to Singapore Singapore MICE Tourism Market – Growth Drivers

5.1 Strategic Location and Accessibility Boon for the Singapore MICE Industry

5.2 Pro-Business Environment Gives Promising Advantage for the Growth of Singapore MICE Tourism

5.3 Strong Knowledge Economy Drives Singapore MICE Tourism Market

5.4 Strategic Partnership with Different Stakeholders for MICE Industry Success

5.5 Sustainability will Enhanced the Singapore MICE Industry

5.6 Wide Ranging of MICE Venues Burgeoning Singapore MICE Industry

5.7 Widespread Choice in Accommodation Fuel the Singapore MICE Tourism Market

5.8 Exciting Mix of Business and Leisure Activities will Boost the Singapore MICE Tourism Market Singapore MICE Tourism Market – Challenges

6.1 Increasingly Ferocious Regional Competition

6.2 Continued Uncertainties in the Global Economy

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]