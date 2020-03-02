Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of ” What Makes a New Vision Guided Chronic Idiopathic Myelofibrosis Market Scope by Trends and Opportunities to Expand Significantly by 2025″ globally.

Idiopathic myelofibrosis is a chronic myelo-proliferative disorder and characterized by abnormal mutation of stem cells. This abnormal mutation of stem cells and excessive production of platelets result in development of fibrous tissues within the bone-marrow. This factor would ultimately negatively affect on the development of white blood cells (WBCs), red blood cells (RBCs) and platelets. The condition of idiopathic myelofibrosis may ultimately lead to the risk of acute myelogenous leukemia. Risk of idiopathic myelofibrosis is more in geriatric population as compared to children and adult population. Patients may develop symptoms such as weakness, weight loss, night sweats, hypertension and others. Blood chemistry tests, bone marrow aspiration, molecular testing and biopsy are useful diagnostic tools to diagnose and detect chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis. Patients with idiopathic myelofibrosis are advised to take drugs like hydroxyurea, interferon alfa, androgens, prednisone and others in order to treat this disorder. In addition, stem cell transplant and splenectomy is performed by physicians in severe cases of chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis.

The market of chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis is majorly driven by consistent efforts of key players to develop new and effective therapeutics. In addition, strategic collaboration and acquisition adopted by key players will further act as a driving factor for this market. For example, in May 2010, S-BIO Pte Ltd. and Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. collaborated to expand their license commercialization agreement for S-BIO Pte Ltd’s JAK2 inhibitors (SB1518 and SB1578). Thus, these types of collaboration will build healthy platform to grow chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis market. Large number of therapeutics under clinical study would further augment the market growth. However, the exact cause and mechanism of action of this disorder is still unknown. Thus, introduction of novel therapeutics that enables to eliminate all symptoms of the disorder became difficult task for key players that will restrain the market growth. In addition, low incidence rate of this disease will further restrain the market growth. For example, according to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, myelofibrosis is a rare bone marrow disorder and the incidence of this disease is continuously decreasing every year. Thus, decreasing number of patients affects chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis restrain the market growth in future. The market of chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis is also witnessing low growth due to discontinuation of phase III clinical study of several drugs. For example, in November 2013, Sanofi SA announced discontinuation of JAK2 inhibitor fedratinib clinical trial. This drug has completed pivotal phase III clinical study and is indicated for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Geographically, North America dominates the global chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis market. High incidence of chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis coupled with high demand of therapeutics for idiopathic myelofibrosis will drive the growth of the market. Europe is considered as the second largest market of chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis. Large number of key players and increasing demand of treatment fuels the growth of chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis market in Europe. Asia-Pacific region is considered as an emerging market for chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis due to increasing interest of key players to market new and effective therapeutics in this region. Growing awareness for chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis among the patient population will further stimulate the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region.

Various key players dominating the global chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis market comprises S-BIO Pte Ltd, YM BioSciences, Inc., Sanofi AS, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and others.

