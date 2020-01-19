What is the Current Market Size and Forecasts of Dermal Fillers Market in Middle East?

The Middle East dermal fillers market is projected to cross $67.7 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2018-2023. The growth is mainly led by increasing prevalence of skin problems, growing aging population, increasing awareness about age related skin problems, thriving medical tourism industry, and increase in disposable income.

Injectable lip enhancement is a procedure of strategically injecting dermal fillers into parts of the lips and surrounding areas to enhance, shape, even out and add volume to lips. For lip augmentation, hyaluronic acid-based lip fillers are used, which is a clear and biodegradable substance, normally produced by human body. Further, it has been also observed that in order to have perfect lips, people worldwide prefer to travel to countries in the Middle East, due to the availability of low cost plastic surgeries and best plastic surgeons in these regions. This increase in the demand for lip augmentation is a major trend in the Middle East dermal fillers market.

The Middle Eastern countries, especially the U.A.E., sees a very hot and sunny climate throughout the year, leading to various skin disorders such as sun burn, summer rash, summer acne, and dry skin. These conditions leave scars, deep lines, and wrinkles, as they subside. Skin diseases are also caused by various other factors such as excessive alcohol consumption, environmental pollution, and consumption of tobacco. Acne, hyperpigmentation, dyspigmentation, psoriasis, freckles, deep wrinkles, atopic dermatitis and melasma are some of the common skin problems. These conditions require use of tissue fillers for their treatment leading to growth of the Middle East dermal fillers market.

MIDDLE EAST DERMAL FILLERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Type

Hyaluronic Acid-Based Dermal Fillers

Hydroxylapatite-Based Dermal Fillers

Synthetic Polymer-Based Dermal Fillers

Collagen-Based Dermal Fillers

Market Segmentation by

Facial Line Correction

Face-Lift

Lip Treatment

Others (Ear Rejuvenation, Chin Augmentation, Foot Fillers, and Nose Fillers)

Market Segmentation by End User

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

Others (Beauty Clinics, Salons and Spas)

Market Segmentation by Geography

Saudi Arabia Dermal Fillers Market By Type By Application By End User

U.A.E. Dermal Fillers Market By Type By Application By End User

Rest of Middle East Dermal Fillers Market By Type By Application By End User



