What is Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market Know How it will take Healthcare to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2026

This report studies the Electric Wheelchair market, A motorized wheelchair, powerchair, electric wheelchair or electric-powered wheelchair (EPW) is a wheelchair that is propelled by means of an electric motor rather than manual power. Motorized wheelchairs are useful for those unable to propel a manual wheelchair or who may need to use a wheelchair for distances or over terrain which would be fatiguing in a manual wheelchair.

Centre wheel drive electric wheelchair is used in the smaller space with good flexibility, but the front wheels on uneven terrain conditions or the rear wheel is easily caused stagnation of wheelchair card.

The electric powered wheelchair was said to be invented by George Klein who worked for the National Research Council of Canada, to assist injured veterans during World War II.

The electric powered wheelchair was said to be invented by George Klein who worked for the National Research Council of Canada, to assist injured veterans during World War II.

A powerchair can be used by someone who hasn’t got the dexterity or mobility, perhaps, to drive a mobility scooter due to arm, hand, shoulder or more general disabling conditions, and do not have the leg strength to propel a manual chair with their feet. EPWs can offer various powered functions such as tilt, recline, leg elevation, seat elevation, and others useful or necessary to health and function.

A powerchair user might also have special seating or arm and leg rest requirements that are better served by a powerchair than a mobility scooter

Scope of the Report:

According to the statistical data, Demand cannot be satisfied with supply. Large quantities of electric wheelchairs have to be imported. More players will enter into this market.

Electric wheelchairs market is mainly occupied by large companies, Invacare Corp as the largest player in the market product about 10.85% of electric wheelchairs and made more than 11.70% of revenue share. Pride Mobility Products Corp followed as second product about 9.07% in 2016.

Each of the electric wheelchair manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retail stores, their authorized distributors or their partners, those electric wheelchair manufacturers keep keen on expanding their electric wheelchair sales. To achieve better sales businesses, electric wheelchair manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The worldwide market for Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Golden Technologies

Drive Medical

Invacare Corp

Hoveround Corp

Heartway

21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp

EZ Lite Cruiser

Merits Health Products

Dane

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Centre Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Home

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

”