Wet Tissues Market Size, Share and 2019-2024 Segment by Type

Wet Tissues are a small moistened piece of tissue that often comes folded and wrapped for convenience.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Wet Tissues in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Wet Tissues. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of personal care fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Wet Tissues will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Wet Tissues industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Wet Tissues is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, SCA, Nice-Pak Products, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Wet Tissues and related services. At the same time, United States, occupied 38.54% sales market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Wet Tissues industry because of their market share and technology status of Wet Tissues.

The consumption volume of Wet Tissues is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Wet Tissues industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Wet Tissues is still promising.

The worldwide market for Wet Tissues is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 20300 million US$ in 2024, from 15200 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Wet Tissues in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kimberly-Clark

Procter & Gamble

SCA

Nice-Pak Products

Rockline Industries

Lenzing

Albaad Massuot

APP

Johnson & Johnson

Clorox

SC Johnson

Beiersdorf

Oji Holdings

Hengan

Cascades

Pigeon

Vinda

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cross Fold

Longitudinal Fold

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Baby

Personal Care

Cleaning

Industrial

Others

