Weight Management Market Rising Growth and Future Analysis

The global weight management market is growing significantly due to escalating technological advancement, increasing innovation in weight management ingredients, and increasing prevalence of obesity. According to National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) in 2009-10, more than 78 million U.S. adults were obese. Similarly, as per World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 2.8 million people die each year due to obesity.

Massive unexplored market in weight management industry and increasing medical tourism in developing economies are creating ample opportunities for the weight management market to grow at a considerable rate during the forecasted period. In addition, the advanced research and development facilities, and innovative product developments by the companies are propelling the growth of the weight management industry.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the global weight management market are increasing rate of obesity, increasing disposable income, increasing government support, and technological advancements. In addition, increasing prevalence of lifestyle associated diseases, sedentary lifestyle, increasing number of bariatric surgeries, and increasing medical tourism are some of the factors also expected to fuel the growth of the global weight management market in the projected period. However, high cost of low calorie diet, and long term and short term complications associated with bariatric surgery are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global weight management market to some extent.

Geographically, North America will be leading the global weight management market in the coming years, due to increasing prevalence of obesity, increase in childhood obesity, strong government support and funding, and change in lifestyle and junk food habits. In addition, increasing membership of health clubs and technological advancement are also driving the growth of the market in North America.

Some of the companies operating in the global weight management market are Amer Sports, Technogym SPA, Weight Watchers International Inc., Ediets.Com Inc., Jenny Craig Inc., Medtronic Inc., Kellogg Company, Brunswick Corporation, Jenny Craig Inc., Atkins Nutritionals Inc., Herbalife Ltd., Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Nutrisystem Inc., Cyber International, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

