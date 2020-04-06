Weigh in Motion Market Competitive Analysis, Growing Demands and Supply 2019-2025

“Global Weigh in Motion Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
Weigh-in-motion or weighing-in-motion (WIM) devices are designed to capture and record the axle weights and gross vehicle weights as vehicles drive over a measurement site.
China, Japan, and Australia are increasingly taking initiatives such as investing heavily in intelligent transportation systems, which is expected to boost the demand for weigh in motion in the near future.
In 2018, the global Weigh in Motion market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Weigh in Motion Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Weigh in Motion Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Weigh in Motion Market development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Weigh in Motion are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
Kapsch Trafficcom
Q-Free
International Road Dynamics
Kistler
SWARCO
TE Connectivity
Raytheon
Siemens
Sensys Networks
Cross Zlín
Intercomp
Efkon
SICK
Transcore
Reno A and E
LeddarTech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Axle Counting
Weigh Enforcement
Weight-Based Toll Collection
Vehicle Profiling
Traffic Data Collection
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
