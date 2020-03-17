Wegener’s Granulomatosis Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Wegener’s granulomatosis, also known as granulomatosis with polyangiitis, is a type of an inflammatory and autoimmune disorder that limits the blood flow to organs, leading to organ damage.

Some signs and symptoms observed in the patients are sinus pain, discolored body fluid, rhinorrhea, joint pain, skin lesions, and tiredness. Some of the complications associated with the diseases are hearing loss, proptosis, blindness, end-stage renal disease, chronic pulmonary dysfunction, and hearing loss.

InflaRx N.V. is in the process of developing IFX-1 as a C5a inhibitors for the treatment of Wegener’s granulomatosis. Other than this Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is also involved in the pipeline for this disease.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

