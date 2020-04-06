Wedding Apparel Market growing rapidly as changing in lifestyle and increasing number of individuals are opting for luxury weddings in developing countries

Wedding apparel is the dress worn by the bride and groom at a time of the wedding ceremony. Apparel style, color, and ritual are varies from one culture to another. Brides often choose white wedding apparel in the western culture, while they opt for red in the eastern culture. These colors are considered auspicious in these cultures. Wedding apparel is made of different fabrics such as silk, charmeuse, crepe, georgette, and satin. Strapless wedding dresses and wedding gowns with straps have become increasingly common in the western culture. In the eastern culture, red apparel is the traditional choice of wedding garment for brides. Besides strapless wedding apparel, long sleeves, cap sleeves, and Juliet sleeves wedding apparel are considered trendy in western countries.

The major factor which is driving the global wedding apparel market during the forecast period is rapidly developing economies with a huge number of prosperous shoppers entering the market recently. Increasing number of individuals are opting for luxury weddings in developing countries such as India and China. This is another factor boosting the wedding apparel market. Additionally, changes in lifestyle; rise in disposable income; increase in urbanization and commercialization; and fashion upgrade, especially in apparel, are augmenting the global wedding apparel market. Nowadays, people are increasingly preferring designer clothes as style statement, especially in the wedding apparel market. These factors are expected to drive the wedding apparel market during the forecasted period. However, intense competition exists in the wedding apparel market due to the presence of new entrants and competitive pricing strategies adopted by companies. This is anticipated to hamper the wedding apparel market during the forecast period.

The global wedding apparel market can be segmented based on culture type, fabric, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of culture type, the global wedding apparel market can be divided into western culture, eastern culture, and Native American culture. The eastern culture segment can be further segregated into Middle Eastern dresses, East Asian dresses, and South Asian dresses. Based on fabric, the global wedding apparel market can be classified into silk, charmeuse, crepe, georgette, satin, and others. Silk is the most ideal fabric used to make wedding apparel across the world. As compared to other fabric silk is the most hypoallergenic, lustrous beauty, and have luxurious softness. All this makes the silk fabric most attractive over the period. In term of distribution channel, the global wedding apparel market can be bifurcated into online and offline. Based on end-user, the global wedding apparel market can be divided into men and women. In terms of geography, the global wedding apparel market can be split into Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), North America (Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), and South America (Brazil and Rest of South America). Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a highly attractive region of the wedding apparel market during the forecast period. India leads the wedding apparel market in the region, as the disposable income of people in India is high compared to that in other countries in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the wedding apparel market include Pronovias, De La Cierva Y Nicolas, Jesus del Pozo, Impression Bridal, Monique Lhuillier, Vera Wang, Yolan Cris, Amsale Aberra, Rosa Clara, Pepe Botella, Victorio & Lucchino, Oscar De La Renta, White One, Carolina Herrera, TinaValerdi.com, THEIACOUTURE, Jasmine Empire, JA APPAREL CORP., Manyavar and other manufacture are planning to enter into the global wedding apparel market.

