Web real-time communication (WebRTC) is a web-based open source application supporting browser to browser real-time communication. It is an open source application programming interface (API) originated by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). WebRTC is compatible with HTML, TCP/IP, and HTTP protocols and uses multiple codecs for smooth transfer of voice, video, and data. At present, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, and Microsoft IE support WebRTC communication.

WebRTC Market – Mobile Segment Held a Share of 49.0% in Near Future

Global demand for WebRTC is expected to increase largely due to a rise in its application in end-use sectors such as telecom, IT, e-commerce, and others. The market is expected to see substantial revenue realization in the coming years. It is expected to grow at a gentler rate till 2021 due to reluctance from end-users for the adoption/implementation of WebRTC. WebRTC provides a time-efficient, easily accessible, and encrypted commercial telephony system.

It is an open source API and can be easily accessed by application developers. This has led to significant adoption of WebRTC in developing communication solutions at a lower cost compared to traditional systems. WebRTC does not depend on the platform and device on which it is integrated, which is anticipated to attract global customers. In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of WebRTC users in the mobile application. For example, Snapchat (which just passed 60 million daily active users) uses WebRTC to power its video calling feature. It has no Web app for its main features.

The WebRTC market is expected to be driven by demand for real-time communication applications. Real-time communications (RTC) defines methods for delivering interactive voice, video, and data on demand real-time. It provides the functions of both data communications and telecommunications in new contexts and platforms, of which mobile is becoming the predominant mode.

In recent years, real-time Internet applications have been taken into consideration in order to provide quality of service (QoS) requirements. For real-time media, application designers are mainly concerned with temporal properties such as jitter, delay, bandwidth, and synchronization and reliability properties such as ordered delivery, error-free delivery, and fairness.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22406

Market Segmentation