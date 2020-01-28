Web to Print Software Market 2019, by RedTie Group, PrintSites, Aleyant Systems, Design’N’Buy, Rocketprint Software, Radix web

This report studies the Web to Print market, Web-to-print software offers print service providers the opportunity to win more business online. The most obvious benefit is saving time. Just a few minutes, the whole process including of designing products will be finished as expected results and standard quality. Those results are all in print-ready format, so convenient for users to see their final design on the paper as well as give them an idea how they look like in the real.

The global Web to Print Software market is valued at 870 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1390 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2017 and 2023.

About customer experience, web to print is always the best, the winner in the race when it allows user to use the features in accordance with their own choice. Custom options are available, even include personalized images for users to get the fully customized results.

The advantage of SEO is also the thing that we should not ignore. Web to print integrates with SEO so online printing company will no need to worry about visibility problem. Aiding their owners to catch the attention of maximum visitors, it drives organic traffic & revamps the online visibility of their store without obstacle.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Web to Print Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Web to Print Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to QYR market research, the global web-to-print software market size is expected to reach $950 million by the end of 2018. Despite the fact that global economic meltdown has negatively affected the global software market growth, segments like retail, web to print and variable data printing have managed to show significant growth and prospects in the tough market conditions.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into Print House and Print Broker. Print House is leading the market of Web-to-print software Ecosystem, in 2017, the Web-to-print software market size for this user group was 549 million USD, and it is forecast to reach 927 million USD in 2025.

Based on deployment/ Hosting options, Web-to-print software is primarily split into: Cloud-based and on premise type. A cloud-based (SaaS) deployment model is a compelling option with a convenient pay-as-you-go model. It has become much more popular in recent years—especially among small to midsize businesses–but there are many reasons companies might still choose a traditional, on premise (Self-Hosted) Web-to-print software type.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Web to Print Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

RedTie Group

PrintSites

Aleyant Systems

Design’N’Buy

Rocketprint Software

Radix web

Gelato

PageFlex

Amicon Technologies

Print Science

Avanti Computer Systems

PrintingForLess

Racad Tech

B2CPrint

INFIGO Software

Vpress

EonCode

Lucid Software

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI)

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Infomaze Technologies

Biztech IT Consultancy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Print House

Print Broker

