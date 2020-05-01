Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Share, Trends and Leading Players By 2025: AT&T, Avaya, Dialogic, GENBAND, TokBox, etc.

The global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market report examines various tendencies, obstructions, and challenges faced by the key competitors of Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) market. The report has been constructed considering the major outcomes and consequences of the market.

Web real-time communication (WebRTC) is an open source project that embeds real-time voice, texts, and video communications capabilities in web browsers. The technology enables peer-to-peer communication (P2P) among browsers. It does not require specialized software applications or browser plugins for communication.According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand for WebRTC-enabled devices. The global WebRTC market is growing rapidly owing to the high demand for real-time communications and the rising number of WebRTC-enabled devices. The high demand for video and voice calling features over the Internet without the downloading of plugins drives market growth. WebRTC is offered as a default feature and some of the web browsers, such as Chrome, Opera, and Firefox, support WebRTC in devices like cellular phones, computers, smart TVs, and tablets. In 2014, more than 1 billion devices supported WebRTC. By the end of 2016, the number increased to 4 billion. By the end of 2016, there were more than 1.5 billion active WebRTC users. This rise in the number of WebRTC supporting devices is a clear indication of the growing WebRTC market.In 2018, the global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Report: AT&T, Avaya, Dialogic, GENBAND, TokBox, Alcatel-Lucent, Apple, Apidaze, Blackboard, CafeX Communications, Cisco, Digium, Ericsson, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Mitel Networks, Polycom, Opera, Oracle, TWILIO, Quobis

The report reckons a complete view of the world Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) market by classifying it in terms of application and region. These segments are examined by current and future trends. Regional segmentation incorporates current and future demand for them in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The report collectively covers specific application segments of the market in each region.

Types of Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) covered are: Video Services, Voice Services, Data Sharing

Applications of Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) covered are: Telecom, Information Solution, Health Care, E-Commerce, Education, Media And Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Others

Regional Analysis for Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

