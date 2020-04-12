Web Content Filtering Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth

On the Internet, content filtering (also known as information filtering) is the use of a program to screen and exclude from access or availability Web pages or e-mail that is deemed objectionable. Content filtering is used by corporations as part of Internet firewall computers and also by home computer owners, especially by parents to screen the content their children have access to from a computer.
In 2018, the global Web Content Filtering market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Web Content Filtering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Content Filtering development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Symantec
Barracuda Networks
MacAfee, Inc.
Cisco
Trend Micro
Websense, Inc.
ContentKeeper Technologies
Forcepoint
Trustwave
Fortinet
Zscaler Inc.
Kaspersky Lab
Palo Alto Networks
DrayTek
Bloxx, Ltd.
EdgeWave
TitanHQ (CopperFasten Technologies)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
URL Filtering
IP Filtering
Keyword Filtering
File Type Filtering
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Business Organizations
Schools and Institutions
Federal and Government Agencies
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Web Content Filtering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Web Content Filtering development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Web Content Filtering are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
