WEB-BASED RECRUITMENT MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2024

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Web-based Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.

According to this study, over the next five years the Web-based Recruitment market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Web-based Recruitment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Web-based Recruitment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Web-based Recruitment value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Full-time Recruitment

Part-time Recruitment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financial

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Others

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3886853-global-web-based-recruitment-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Web-based Recruitment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Web-based Recruitment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Web-based Recruitment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Web-based Recruitment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Web-based Recruitment Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Web-based Recruitment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Full-time Recruitment

2.2.2 Part-time Recruitment

2.3 Web-based Recruitment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Web-based Recruitment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Secretarial/Clerical

2.4.2 Accounting/Financial

2.4.3 Computing

2.4.4 Technical/Engineering

2.4.5 Professional/Managerial

2.4.6 Nursing/Medical/Care

2.4.7 Hotel/Catering

2.4.8 Sales/Marketing

2.4.9 Others

2.5 Web-based Recruitment Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Web-based Recruitment by Players

3.1 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Web-based Recruitment Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Recruit

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Web-based Recruitment Product Offered

11.1.3 Recruit Web-based Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Recruit News

11.2 LinkedIn

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Web-based Recruitment Product Offered

11.2.3 LinkedIn Web-based Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 LinkedIn News

11.3 CareerBuilder

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Web-based Recruitment Product Offered

11.3.3 CareerBuilder Web-based Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 CareerBuilder News

11.4 Monster

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Web-based Recruitment Product Offered

11.4.3 Monster Web-based Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Monster News

11.5 SEEK

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Web-based Recruitment Product Offered

11.5.3 SEEK Web-based Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 SEEK News

11.6 Zhilian

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Web-based Recruitment Product Offered

11.6.3 Zhilian Web-based Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Zhilian News

11.7 51job

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Web-based Recruitment Product Offered

11.7.3 51job Web-based Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 51job News

11.8 Naukri

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Web-based Recruitment Product Offered

11.8.3 Naukri Web-based Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Naukri News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3886853-global-web-based-recruitment-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com