Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Trend, 2019 Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

“Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

A web application firewall (WAF) is an application firewall for HTTP applications.

The web application firewall market is expected to be witnessing a traction, due to the increasing importance of web applications, the rise in instances of web attacks, such as cyber theft, espionage, vandalism, and fraud, government regulations, the need for compliance and the technological proliferation, and the increasing penetration of IoT.

In 2018, the global Web Application Firewall (WAF) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market development in United States, Europe and China.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Web Application Firewall (WAF) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

Imperva

Akamai

Barracuda

Citrix

Cloudflare

Denyall

Ergon Informatik

F5 Networks

Fortinet

Penta Security Systems

Radware

Trustwave

Nsfocus

Sophos

Positive Technologies

Stackpath

Zenedge

Qualys

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market-United States

Chapter Six: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market-Europe

Chapter Seven: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market-China

Chapter Eight: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market-Japan

Chapter Nine: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market-Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market-India

Chapter Eleven: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market-Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Forecast 2019-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Appendix

