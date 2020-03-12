Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Growth Factor and Analysis by Its Key Vendors 2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
A web application firewall (WAF) is an application firewall for HTTP applications.
The web application firewall market is expected to be witnessing a traction, due to the increasing importance of web applications, the rise in instances of web attacks, such as cyber theft, espionage, vandalism, and fraud, government regulations, the need for compliance and the technological proliferation, and the increasing penetration of IoT.
In 2017, the global Web Application Firewall (WAF) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market development in United States, Europe and China.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Web Application Firewall (WAF) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
Imperva
Akamai
Barracuda
Citrix
Cloudflare
Denyall
Ergon Informatik
F5 Networks
Fortinet
Penta Security Systems
Radware
Trustwave
Nsfocus
Sophos
Positive Technologies
Stackpath
Zenedge
Qualys
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Professional Services
Managed Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
IT and Telecommunications
Government and Defense
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Points from TOC for Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market:
Chapter One: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market: United States
Chapter Six: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market: Europe
Chapter Seven: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market: China
Chapter Eight: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market: Japan
Chapter Nine: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market: India
Chapter Eleven: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market International Players Profiles
Chapter Thirteen: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Forecast 2018-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Appendix
