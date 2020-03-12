Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Growth Factor and Analysis by Its Key Vendors 2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

A web application firewall (WAF) is an application firewall for HTTP applications.

The web application firewall market is expected to be witnessing a traction, due to the increasing importance of web applications, the rise in instances of web attacks, such as cyber theft, espionage, vandalism, and fraud, government regulations, the need for compliance and the technological proliferation, and the increasing penetration of IoT.

In 2017, the global Web Application Firewall (WAF) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market development in United States, Europe and China.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Web Application Firewall (WAF) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

Imperva

Akamai

Barracuda

Citrix

Cloudflare

Denyall

Ergon Informatik

F5 Networks

Fortinet

Penta Security Systems

Radware

Trustwave

Nsfocus

Sophos

Positive Technologies

Stackpath

Zenedge

Qualys

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Points from TOC for Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market:

Chapter One: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market: United States

Chapter Six: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market: Europe

Chapter Seven: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market: China

Chapter Eight: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market: Japan

Chapter Nine: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market: India

Chapter Eleven: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Forecast 2018-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Table Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Web Application Firewall (WAF) Covered

Table Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size Market Share by Type 2013-2025

Figure Professional Services Figures

Table Key Players of Professional Services

Figure Managed Services Figures

Table Key Players of Managed Services

Table Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size Growth by Application 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Case Studies

Figure Retail Case Studies

Figure IT and Telecommunications Case Studies

Figure Government and Defense Case Studies

Figure Healthcare Case Studies

Figure Energy and Utilities Case Studies

Figure Education Case Studies

Figure Others Case Studies

Figure Web Application Firewall (WAF) Report Years Considered

Table Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size and Growth Rate 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Regions 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Regions 2013-2018 (Million US$)

Table Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

Figure Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

Figure Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Share by Regions 2018

Table Market Top Trends

Table Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

Figure Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Share by Manufacturers in 2018

Table Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table Key Players Head office and Area Served

Table Key Players Web Application Firewall (WAF) Product/Solution/Service

Table Date of Enter into Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market

Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size Share by Type (2013-2018)

Figure Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Table Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size Share by Application (2013-2018)

Figure Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

