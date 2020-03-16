Web Analytics Market Type, Industry Size 2019 With MicroStrategy, AT Internet, Clicktale, Teradata, Tableau Software, & More

Global web analytics market is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4 % in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). The web analytics are applicable in various vertical retail & consumer goods, BFSI, government, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment healthcare & life sciences, telecommunication & it and others.

Various technological advancements by key players are driving the growth of the web analytics market. A Web analytics is a collection, analysis and measurement of web data, which provide data A Web analytics is a collection, analysis and measurement of web data, which provide data about the number of page viewed and number of visitors to a website. It is also known as digital analytics. It is a set of strategic procedure executed to maximize online and e-commerce activities. Benefits of Web Analytics are visitors count, track bounce rate, identify exit pages: measure web traffic, identify target market and many more. The renowned players in web analytics market are

Adobe Systems

IBM

Teradata

SAS

TABLEAU Limited

Google

MicroStrategy Incorporated

AT INTERNET

Clicktale

Woopra

Mixpanel

Upsight

Netbiscuits among others

The global web analytics market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in market in order to sustain in long run. The Web Analytics market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the Web Analytics forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Web Analytics Market

The market is based on solution, service, deployment type, application and geographical segments.

Based on solution, the market is segmented into

Search engine tracking & ranking

Heat map analytics

Marketing automation

Behavior based targeting

Based on service, the market is segmented into

Professional services

Support and maintenance

Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into

Cloud

On-premises

Based on application, the market is segmented into

Social media management targeting & behavioral analysis

Targeting & behavioral analysis

Multichannel campaign analysis

Performance monitoring

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are

S.

Canada

Germany

France

K.

Netherlands

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising growth in aligning organizational core work with business objectives

Growth in data volumes creating demand for web analytics demand for graphics software in business processes

Increasing awareness about the effective utilization of vast chunks of unorganized data

Improving performance of web analytics solutions

Stringent external regulations across regions

lack of professionals in the industry

Presence of open source vendors

