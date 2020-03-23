Wearable Technology Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development

DecisionMarketReports.com adds “Global Wearable Technology Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.
Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that layers computer-generated enhancements atop an existing reality in order to make it more meaningful through the ability to interact with it whereas Virtual reality (VR) can be defined as an artificial, computer-generated simulation or recreation of a real life environment or situation which immerses the user by making them feel like they are experiencing the simulated reality first-hand, primarily by stimulating their vision and hearing.
Augmented Reality is more common, owing to the less taxing technology and development time requirements as compared to virtual reality.
The global AR and VR market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the AR and VR market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of AR and VR in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of AR and VR in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global AR and VR market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global AR and VR market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Alphabet
Samsung
Microsoft
Apple
BMW
Worldviz LLC
Qualcomm
Atheer
Daqri
Echopixel
Market size by Product
Software
Service
Market size by End User
Aerospace & Defense
Gaming
Medicine
E-Commerce
Education
Art & Entertainment
Business
Emergency Services
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global AR and VR market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of AR and VR market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global AR and VR companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of AR and VR submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AR and VR are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of AR and VR market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
