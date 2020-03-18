Wearable Materials Market worth 2.9 Billion USD till 2023 | Growth Factors, Business Developments, Segmentation and Technologies

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global wearable materials market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Market size for Wearable Materials is estimated at US$ 1.5 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.0% between 2018 and 2023. Wearable Materials Market spread across 98 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 63 Tables and 31 Figures is now available in this research report.

Most Popular Companies in the Wearable Materials Market include are BASF (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Wacker Chemie (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Arkema (France), Eastman Corporation (US), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Elkem (Norway), Momentive performance materials (US), and Lubrizol (US).

”Silicones segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Silicones segment is expected to be the fastest-growing type of wearable materials. This is owed to the increasing use of silicones for wearable medical devices. One of the major advantages of using silicone technology in wearables is its versatility. Silicone can be modified to adhere to a device’s specific requirements. Specific characteristics such as adhesion, peel strength, permeability, transparency, and processing properties can be tailored to meet the requirements of the wearable device.

“Consumer Electronics is the largest application of wearable materials.”

Consumer Electronics is expected to be the largest application of the wearable materials market during the forecast period. Consumer wearable electronics encompass a number of wearable devices related to fitness &sports, entertainment & multimedia, and garments &fashion. Factors such as increasing consumer demand and rapid miniaturization of sensor technology have contributed to the growth of the wearable market, which in turn, has increased the demand for wearable materials.

“APAC is projected to be the largest wearable material market during the forecast period.”

The APAC Wearable Material Market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth is owed to the growing middle-class population, rapid urbanization, and increasing purchasing power of consumers. The growing consumer goods sector in this region also fuel the demand for wearable materials.

