Wearable Injectors Market Comprehensive Understanding of the Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities

The market is driven by various factors such as growing burden of geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and high demand for advanced drug delivery. The emerging economies offer ample growth opportunities for the growth of wearable injectors industry.

In terms of application, the wearable injectors industry is segmented into cancer, infectious disease, autoimmune disorder, cardiovascular disease, blood disorder and others. Some of the other application of wearable injectors include insulin pump and neulasta pump. The wearable injectors market for cancer is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.0% during the forecast period. North America is expected to be the largest contributor to the wearable injectors industry for cancer during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

The wearable injectors market reported a consolidated structure in 2015, where the top three competitors accounted for the major share.

Some of the key players in the market includes Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Insulet Corporation, Unilife Corporation, Enable Injections, SteadyMed Ltd., Ypsomed Group, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

