Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market Growth & Revenue Opportunities 2018: Analysis & Growth By 2029 | Blipcare, iHealth Labs Inc., OMRON Corporation

Wearable blood pressure monitors are smaller tan the traditional blood pressure devices. Most wearable blood pressure monitors are digital and the new smart wearable blood pressure monitors are operated through apps. Wearable blood pressure monitors are available in three basic forms, which are wrist blood pressure monitor, upper arm blood pressure monitor, finger blood pressure monitor. Among all types of wearable blood pressure monitors, the wrist wearable blood pressure monitors are of particular interest due to the easy use and non-bulky look and design. With the advancement in technology the wrist based wearable blood pressure monitors are becoming sleeker and slim such as the recently launched Omron’s HeartGuide. The device looks like a smart watch, and also has the features of a smart watch. The HeartGuide is a step towards in the inclusion of blood pressure monitoring through a fitness tracker. Further advancement in technology for wearable blood pressure monitors is expected to drive the growth and adoption of wearable blood pressure monitor market globally, throughout the forecast period.

Wearable blood pressure monitor Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of hypertension, increase in healthcare spending and rise in adoption of wireless and wearable technology are some of the factors that drive the growth of wearable blood pressure monitors. Others factors such as increase in ageing population and rise in cardiovascular disorders also drive the growth of wearable blood pressure monitors. However, increased cost of wearable blood pressure monitors, lack of precision when compared to conventional devices and compatibility issues with other devices are some of the factors that may hinder the growth of the wearable blood pressure monitor market.

Wearable blood pressure monitor Market: Segmentation

The global Wearable blood pressure monitor market is segmented by product type, indication, end users and region:

Based on the product type, the global Wearable blood pressure monitor market is segmented into:

Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

Upper arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Finger Blood Pressure Monitor

Based on the connecting technology, the global Wearable blood pressure monitor market is segmented into:

WiFi Based

Bluetooth Based

Based on the end users, the global Wearable blood pressure monitor market is segmented into:

Healthcare facilities

Home Care Settings

Wearable blood pressure monitor Market: Overview

Increase in hypertension population is primarily driven by changes in lifestyle and adoption of sedentary lifestyle. The increase in fast pace lifestyle has moved patients from regular visit to doctor to opting the use of compatible, easy to use wearable blood pressure monitors. Wearable blood pressure monitors are currently still being developed from wireless upper arm monitors to bulky wrist monitors to recently FDA approved watch type of blood pressure monitors. With the advancement in technology the adoption of such wearable blood pressure monitors is expected to rise during the forecast period there by driving a significant growth of the wearable blood pressure monitor market.

Wearable blood pressure monitor Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe take the maximum share of the Wearable blood pressure monitor market. Increased adoption of advance technology, rise in healthcare spending, and increase in awareness in these regions are some of the factors that drive the growth of the Wearable blood pressure monitor market. However Asia Pacific region is expected to have the a significantly high growth rate due to increasing aging population, rise in hypertension patient pool in the region and need for continuous or periodic monitoring of patients.

Wearable blood pressure monitor Market: Key Players

Some of the Key players in the Wearable blood pressure monitor market include, Blipcare, iHealth Labs Inc., OMRON Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pyle Audio, ForaCare Suisse AG, Qardio, Inc., Xiaomi, Medaval Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Koogeek Inc., and Inventum Huishoudelijke Apparaten B.V., among many others.