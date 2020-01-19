Wealth Management Platform 2018-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – SS&C, Fiserv, FIS, Profile Softwar, Broadridge

WiseGuyReports.com “Global Wealth Management Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” report has been added to its Research Database.

Wealth Management Platform Market 2019-2025

Description:-

A “Wealth Management Platform” is a software system designed to help people track their investment portfolios and research new investments.

The constant rise in the High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) is expected to be one of the key factors in driving the growth of the wealth management platform market.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the global Wealth Management Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

SS&C (US)

Fiserv (US)

FIS (US)

Profile Software (UK)

Broadridge (US)

InvestEdge (US)

Temenos (Switzerland)

Finantix (Italy)

SEI Investments Company (US)

Comarch (Poland)

Objectway (Italy)

Dorsum (Hungary)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Human Advisory

Robo Advisory

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Reporting

Portfolio

Accounting

Trading Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Wealth Management Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wealth Management Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

