Wealth in the UK: HNW Investors 2018: Barclays, Coutts, St. James’s Place

“Wealth in the UK: HNW Investors 2018”, the report analyzes the investing preferences and portfolio allocation of British HNW investors. It is based on our proprietary Global Wealth Managers Survey.

Intergenerational wealth transfer will be a big source of new business over the coming years, as will tax planning – with both requiring professional advice and planning. One of the main challenges is an increase in demand for both advisory and automated solutions, indicating a shift away from an industry with a traditionally strong preference for discretionary mandates. Brexit and related volatility are likely to shift HNW asset allocations in the UK, but will have limited impact on the country’s cross-border attractiveness as a destination for HNW wealth mandates.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Barclays

Coutts

St. James’s Place

Get Sample Copy of Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2363534

Specifically the report –

– Profiles the average British HNW investor in terms of their demographics and looks at the expat opportunity in the UK.

– Explores which wealth management mandates are preferred among UK HNW investors and how demand will develop going forward.

– Examines the allocation of British HNW investors’ portfolios into different asset classes and how this is expected to develop in the future.

– Analyzes HNW investors’ propensity to invest offshore, their preferred booking centers and asset classes, as well as the UK’s standing as an offshore center.

– Identifies wealth and investment management product and service demand among HNW investors in the UK.

Scope

– At 14.6%, the UK has a higher proportion of female HNW investors than Europe.

– Inheritance planning will continue to be big business, but wealth managers can differentiate themselves by adding tax planning to the mix.

– Demand is increasing for both advisory mandates and automated solutions like robo-advisors..

– Over the next 12 months, UK HNW investors are expected to move away from equities and bonds in favor of property and commodities.

Reasons to buy

– Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth.

– Give your marketing strategies the edge required and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investors’ preferences for the various styles of asset management.

– Tailor your investment product portfolio and service proposition to match current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.

Key Point From Table of Contents

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2

1.1. Already a mature wealth market, the UK still offers room for growth 2

1.2. Key findings 2

1.3. Critical success factors 2

2. OVERVIEW 10

2.1. Succeeding in the UK’s HNW market requires an understanding of evolving HNW demand patterns 10

2.2. Demographics: Professionals employed in financial services and technology represent a lucrative target market 11

2.3. Expats: Providers will have to work hard to make the expat opportunity work 12

2.4. Lack of expertise drives uptake of advice 13

2.5. Asset allocation: Commodities are on the rise 14

2.6. Offshore preferences: A good investment track record and a wide range of products can entice wealth home 15

2.7. HNW product and service demand: Wealth managers have the opportunity to attract customers with a tax planning offering 16

3. THE UK IS ONE OF THE FEW EUROPEAN MARKETS IN WHICH WOMEN ARE A MAJOR SEGMENT 17

3.1. Wealth managers are missing a trick if they ignore female HNWs 17

3.1.1. Wealthy female investors are growing as an opportunity in the UK market 17

Make an Inquiry before B[email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2363534

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.