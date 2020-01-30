Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size, Growth, Facts & Figures, Trends, Demand, Top Key Players and Regional Analysis by 2025

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size 2017 by Product (Polymers {PVC, TPO, EPDM, Others}, Bitumen {SBS, APP, Others}, Others), By Applications (Roofing, Walls, Building Structures, Landfills and Tunnels, Others) By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global waterproofing chemicals market value and volume for a period ranging between 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2017 imply the actual annual consumption with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global waterproofing chemicals market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.

The global waterproofing chemicals market size is expected to reach up to USD 8.8 billion by 2025. The exponential growth that the global waterproofing chemicals market has been witnessing over the years is majorly attributed to the booming construction industry all around the globe. The rising number of infrastructural activities is driving the waterproofing chemicals market share as these structure need reliable waterproofing solutions that can ensure long lasting protection from rising damp and moisture.

Waterproofing chemicals have a prominent role in protecting the building from the substantial threat of water seepage. Ordinary concrete which is a porous material, allows water or humidity to penetrate its surface, resulting in the corrosion of the reinforcement. This causes the concrete to crack. Furthermore, ingressing water also allows the seepage of aggressive chemicals and salts into the wall, destroying the infrastructure’s substance and thereby damaging the façade. The expensive remedial work to correct the discrepancies in low grade waterproofing systems have encouraged the designers and builders to achieve high performance and reliable solutions to prevent water ingression. This has driven the global waterproofing chemicals market share and is expected to remain the primary driver of the market in the foreseeable years.

Water infiltration is a dangerous phenomenon which can cause damages such as insect infestation, and mold and building failures. The global waterproofing chemicals market is witnessing tremendous growth as majority of the new structures are being waterproofed to prevent the damages caused by water seepage. The bitumen based waterproofing chemicals are witnessing an escalated demand in the global waterproofing chemicals market share as these chemicals offer advantages such as convenient application using the torching method, excellent water barrier properties, and high tensile strength, puncture and tear resistance. This global waterproofing chemicals market analysis projects the share of bitumen to be the highest holding approximately 50% of the overall global waterproofing chemicals market share in 2017.

The global waterproofing chemicals market analysis segmented on the basis of regional consumption demand for these chemicals projected Asia Pacific as the most dominant region, holding a market share of more than 45% in 2017. Construction sector is a major component driving the GDP of several countries in this region. The rising consumption demand for waterproofing chemicals market is directly related to the booming construction industry. The consumption demand for waterproofing chemicals in Asia Pacific was nearly 1,700 kilo tons in 2017. China, the largest consumer of waterproofing chemicals is the dominant country in this region majorly on account of China being the world’s largest construction industry. The Global Construction 2020 Report by market analyst Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics projects China to represent 19% of the global construction output.

The spike in the construction industries in the emerging economies is the major factor that is driving the demand for global waterproofing chemicals market. This can be gauged by the staggering data indicating the growth of the infrastructure construction market in emerging markets to reach approximately 128% over the next decade to 2020. This humungous growth in the construction industry over the years is expected to fuel the global waterproofing chemicals market during the forecast period.

Key segments of the global waterproofing chemicals market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Polymers

PVC

TPO

EPDM

Others

Bitumen

SBS

APP

Others

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Roofing

Walls

Building Structures

Landfills and Tunnels

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

North America

US

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

