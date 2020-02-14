Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market 2019 In-depth Analysis On Factors Driving New Trends In The Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings by VCM Polyurethanes, SNP, Solvosol Paints & more

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In 2019, the market size of Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 7% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings.
This report studies the global market size of Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Croda International
VCM Polyurethanes
SNP
Solvosol Paints
Decken Coatings
Walter Wurdack
Brilliant Group
Covestro LLC
Epoxies
C. L. Hauthaway & Sons Corp.
Wilko Paint
Sun Polymers International
Akzo Nobel N.V.
PPG Industries
Market Segment by Product Type
Polyurethane Emulsion Coating
Polyurethane Dispersion Coating
Polyurethane Aqueous Solution Coating
Market Segment by Application
Plastics
Leather Industry
Rubber Industry
Metal Industry
Textile Industry
Wood Industry
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Polyurethane Emulsion Coating
1.3.3 Polyurethane Dispersion Coating
1.3.4 Polyurethane Aqueous Solution Coating
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Plastics
1.4.3 Leather Industry
1.4.4 Rubber Industry
1.4.5 Metal Industry
1.4.6 Textile Industry
1.4.7 Wood Industry
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Value 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.2.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Capacity by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type
4.1.1 Polyurethane Emulsion Coating Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Polyurethane Dispersion Coating Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Polyurethane Aqueous Solution Coating Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Production Value Market Share by Type
4.4 Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Ex-factory Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Coatings Consumption by Application
