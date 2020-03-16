Waterborne Ink Market Technological Innovation & Latest Trends 2019 | Sun Chemical Corporation, Flint Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd

Global Waterborne Ink Market: Overview

Waterborne ink is also known as water-based ink. Its drying speed is sluggish compared to solvent-based inks. Ink is a blend of colorant, vehicle (resin), solvent, and additives. Waterborne ink contains 60% water or other solvents, 20% resin, 15% colorant and 5 % additives. The main solvent is water, but there could also be other co-solvents present – typically VOCs.

The report estimates and forecasts the waterborne ink market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2016 and 2024 based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2015 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. The study includes drivers and restraints for the waterborne ink market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the waterborne ink market on the global and regional level. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitutes of waterborne ink. It also provides the global average price trend analysis.

Get Free PDF Sample of the Report at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=931751

Global Waterborne Ink Market: Research Methodologies

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the waterborne ink market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein resin, technology, application and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market.

In-depth interviews and discussions with wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

Global Waterborne Ink Market: Scope of the Study

The study provides a comprehensive view of the waterborne ink market by dividing it into resin, technology application and geography. In terms of resin, the waterborne ink market has been segmented into acrylic, polyester, maleic and others. In terms of technology, the waterborne ink market is segmented into flexography, gravure, digital and others. In terms of application, the waterborne ink market has been segmented into packaging, publication, flyers & brochures and others. The packaging segment has been further bifurcated into flexible and corrugated. The publication segment has been further divided into newspapers, magazines & periodicals and books. Application segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) between 2016 and 2024.

Make an Enquiry at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=931751

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for waterborne ink in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for product and application segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Japan, India, China, Mexico, South Africa, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual resin, technology and application in all the regions and countries.

Global Waterborne Ink Market: Competitive Landscape

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Sun Chemical Corporation, Flint Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., Huber Group, Wikoff Color Corporation, Doneck Euroflex S.A.,Sebek Inks, Dolphin Inks, BCM Inks and Chimigraf. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The waterborne ink market has been divided into the following segments:

Waterborne Ink Market – Resin Analysis

Acrylic

Styrene Acrylic

Polyester

Maleic

Others (Including polyurethane resin, phenolic resin, etc.)

Waterborne Ink Market – Technology Analysis

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (Including screen printing and sheet-fed offset printing, etc.)

Waterborne Ink Market – Application Analysis

Packaging

Flexible

Corrugated

Publication

Newspapers

Magazines & Periodicals

Books

Flyers & Brochures

Others (Including decorative printing and product printing, etc.)

Waterborne Ink Market – Regional Analysis