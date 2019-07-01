Water treatment systems; the need and techniques

Pure water is the world’s first and foremost medicine. A life without water is unimaginable. The WHO recommends an average water intake of 3 liters per day, for a healthy human. The clean water is becoming one of the crucial factors for well living along with proper hygiene and nourishment. Diseases can be reduced and healthy life can be led with the intake of pure water. And we should be concerned about the availability and proper usage of water and make our young generations aware of this. Almost 70 percent of the mature human body is filled with water and it circulates through the whole body with the cleaning purpose.

Importance of water inside the creature body

Being a universal solvent, water plays a crucial role inside the human body too. With respect to the temperature changes in the outside world, water helps to adjust our body temperature in a steady state. Living cells are in need of great nutrients, and the debris after the cell functioning should be expelled out from the body. Water acts as the carrier in both of the above functions with its solvent property. And in metabolic activities of the living things, all the proper nutrients are taken inside with osmosis and water acts as the surrounding medium. The peculiar hydration properties of water enable to maintain the specific 3-D structure of macromolecules. The ionizing property of water permits the easy proton exchange between molecules. So, one can generally state that inside a living organism, all the activities happen in water. So with the help of industrial water filter systems, water treatments are possible in many areas like

unprocessed water purifying systems

reservoir supply water treatment systems

Cooling tower water management systems

Wastewater management systems

Water purification- importance and methods

As we have seen above, the crucial roles of water in the internal body of an organism can’t be neglected and hence the purity of water should be ensured. Contaminated water might invite several diseases hence water purification is a must. In former days people used boiling technologies so that they can ensure safety up to a certain level. By boiling water, the germs and bacterial growth will get arrested and is one of the less costly methods of water purification. Water should reach the boiling point and must be kept at the rolling boil for some more minutes to ensure the complete safety, since some bacteria may withstand the boiling temperature.

Traditional water purification methods

Filtration

The removal of unwanted compounds whether it is large or small from the water is known as filtering. With the uses of different filters of different nature, the filtration can be done. Some filtration methods include chemical treatments where some others incorporate physical methods. Filtration has got its own advantages and disadvantages. Many compounds, minerals, and salts are solved in water and when the filtering has done, all the unwanted sediments will get trapped; at the same time, it fails to remove the soluble chemicals hazardous to health. Similarly, the greatest benefit is that it will retain the required salt solved in water. Compared to other methods of purification, less amount of water only gets wasted by filtration. It is also economical without costing much compared to other similar methods.

Distillation

Clean water is collected with the help of heat in the distillation process. The vapors are collected by boiling water and it has proven to be pure free from many chemicals. The principle of the low boiling point of water compared to other compounds present in it is utilized in this process. So the water easily gets into vapors by heating and is collected separately in a chamber. With the help of coolants, the vapors are condensed back into the water, while other chemicals are left back. The method has found to be effectual in removing germs, bacteria, and poisonous metals like lead, arsenic, mercury, and salts. Effectively used for a little amount of water and not suitable for a wide range of purification.

Chlorination

Chlorine is well known for its water treating ability. It kills germs, fleas, and microorganisms found in groundwater. Chlorine is available as tablets and liquid form. Being the cost-effective method of water purification, many depend on this method. Before chlorination, one should take the advice of the experts.

Industrial water filter systems

In order to make water more suitable for some specific applications, the industrial water filter system treatment filters can be used. Based on the application, the water treatment systems will vary. We will look at the raw water (natural sources) management system. In this category normally we select water resources like groundwater, rainwater, water from rivers and wells, etc. the process is explained below;

Intake : The unpurified water is taken into a plant with some motors. The external sediments are prevented into the plant with metal mesh.

Conclusion

As water is considered to be the liquid of existence, all of us know the importance of water. As the pollution in the environment increases, the results are reflected in the water too. The row water usage is becoming risky and may cause some unintended results. So water treatment plants or filters are becoming essential.