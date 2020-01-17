Water Treatment Chemicals Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2023

Reportocean.com “Water Treatment Chemicals Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants and Flocculants, Ph Adjusters, Biocides, Chelating Agents, Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors, Anti-Foaming Agents and Others) and by End-Users: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2023

The report covers forecast and analysis for the water treatment chemicals market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 to 2022 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the water treatment chemicals market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the water treatment chemicals market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage on global water treatment chemicals market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of water treatment chemicals market. This report included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the water treatment chemicals market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view on the water treatment chemicals market by segmenting the market based on type, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2023. The type market covered under this study includes coagulants and flocculants, pH adjusters, biocides, chelating agents, corrosion and scale inhibitors, anti-foaming agents and others. The end user segment includes municipal water and industrial water. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. These regions are further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, Rest of North America, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global water treatment chemicals market which include Akzo Nobel N.V., Baker Hughes Incorporated, BASF SE, Ecolab Inc., Kemira OYJ, Suez S.A., Danaher, Chembond and The Dow Chemical Company.

This report segments the global water treatment chemicals market as follows:

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: By Type

Coagulants and Flocculants



pH Adjusters



Biocides



Chelating Agents



Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors



Anti-Foaming Agents



Others



Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: by End-Users

Municipal Water



Industrial Water Refineries Pulp and Paper Industry Metal and Mining Industry Food and Beverages Industry Oil and Gas Industry Sugar Industry Others Power Generation Industry



Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America



Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



