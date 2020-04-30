Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis with Players, Regions, Types, Applications 2019-2025 | 1. BASF SE 2. Ecolab Inc. 3. Kemira OYJ 4. Akzo Nobel N.V. 5. Solenis LLC

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

Market Analysis: The global water treatment chemicals market was valued at USD 42.20 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 67.77 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Water treatment chemicals demand is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to rising population and growing awareness regarding water quality. Rise in industrial activities is expected to result in high amount of waste that needs to be treated. Growing chemical industry is expected to result in rise of effluent treatment plants which is expected to boost consumption of water treatment chemicals.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for chemically treated water

1.2 Sustainability mandates regarding water quality

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Alternative water treatment technologies

Market Segmentation:

The global water treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user, and region.

1. Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Product:

1.1 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2 Coagulants & Flocculants

1.3 Biocides & Disinfectants

1.4 Scale Inhibitors

1.5 Others

2. Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by End-User:

2.1 Oil & Gas

2.2 Power

2.3 Municipality

2.4 Mining

2.5 Others

3. Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Ecolab Inc.

3. Kemira OYJ

4. Akzo Nobel N.V.

5. Solenis LLC

6. Baker Hughes Incorporated

7. Lonza

8. Suez S.A.

9. Snf Floerger

10. The DOW Chemical Company

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.