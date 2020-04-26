Water Soluble Detergent Pods Market 2017-2027 Key Players- Kuraray Co., Ltd and Aicello Corporation, among Others.

Water soluble detergent pods are small concentrated, often shrink-wrapped packets containing laundry detergents. Water soluble detergent pods enjoy high preference among consumers as they eliminate the need to use liquid detergents and powders. Attributed to their ease of use and efficiency, water soluble detergent pods have enjoyed growing penetration in the market right from the time they were introduced. Consumers have become more accustomed to using water soluble detergent pods. Water soluble detergent pods mostly find applications in the personal care and hygiene industry, with brands now manufacturing personal grooming products in the form of water soluble pods, such as shaving creams. The water soluble detergent pods enable unit-dosing, which provides better accuracy in terms of detergent quantity.

The global water soluble detergent pods market is expected to witness higher penetration over the forecast period, especially in the emerging economies. Countries such as India have lesser penetration of water soluble detergent pods. However, over time, the technology is expected to be introduced to a larger population within the country, which will contribute significantly to growth of the APEJ, and ultimately, the global water soluble detergent pods market. Therefore, the global water soluble detergent pods market is anticipated to have a positive outlook, over the forecast period.

Global water soluble detergent pods market: Dynamics

The global detergent packaging market includes a wide range of packaging solutions. However, water soluble detergent pods are changing the way clothes are washed. Water soluble detergent pods are preferred by consumers due to their convenience, reduced risk of spill, and accurate dosing. The global water soluble detergent packaging market is driven by innovation and disrupting events in the market such as the introduction of the revolutionary ‘Tide PODS’ by Procter & Gamble in the market, in 2012. In addition, demand for convenient, single-use products is expected to be one of the key contributors to the growth of the global water soluble detergent pods market.

Despite the largely positive outlook for growth of the global water soluble detergent pods market, there are certain factors, which might hamper growth of the water soluble detergent pods market. The key restraint is the risk that water soluble detergent pods pose to children. There have been reports about toddlers mistaking the small sized water soluble detergent pods for candy, which have led to severe medical emergencies, with eye burns being the most reported case. A report suggested that kids of the age group, 3-4 years, were at the highest risk from water soluble detergent pods. During the period 2012-13, more than 17,000 cases of children getting poisoned from laundry detergents were registered, which accounted for 26% of all ocular burns reported in that year, for the age group, 3-4 years. Therefore, this is a factor which might hamper growth of the global water soluble detergent pods market during the forecast period.

Global water soluble detergent pods market: Segmentation

The global water soluble detergent pods market is segmented as follows –

On the basis of material, the global water soluble detergent pods market is segmented as –

PVA

PVOH

Global water soluble detergent pods market: Regional Outlook

The global water soluble detergent pods market is divided into seven region as follows –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

The North America region is expected to lead the global water soluble detergent pods market, over the forecast period, closely followed by the Western Europe region. The APEJ region is expected to present numerous opportunities for growth of the global water soluble detergent pods market, as a huge fraction of consumers use conventional detergent packages for home care.

Global water soluble detergent pods market: Key Players

Two of the key players operating in the global water soluble detergent pods market are – Kuraray Co., Ltd and Aicello Corporation, among others.