The water sink market is likely to witness immense growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for new and upgraded water sinks with functionalities offering convenience and ease of use. According to the latest report by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the water sink market is projected to bring in US$ 52,977.5 million by the end of 2027.

With new construction projects with better interiors and desire of the consumer to maintain attractiveness of interior is leading to the demand for new water sinks with versatile design, color, and materials. This is driving manufacturers in the water sink market to develop new sinks for bathrooms and kitchens to meet varying customer preferences and needs.

Product quality and design is the key focus area of manufacturers. Being a basic component and necessity in Kitchen, manufacturers in water sink market are focusing on developing stainless steel water sinks owing to various advantages such as corrosion resistance, affordability, easy to clean, recyclability, and durability. Meanwhile, consumers prefer various types of water sinks for bathroom including undermount sink, self-rimming sink, vessel sink, wall hung sink, and vanity bathroom tops, these are some of the high preferred bathroom water sinks.

With advancement in technology and use of smart devices, manufacturers in the water sink market are also focusing on making smart water sinks equipped with sensors and touch technology. The most common feature offered is sensor-based on and off system that allows the water to flow and stop by detecting the object placed under the tap. Other technologies include water temperature control and one touch system.

Increasing customer inclination towards nature inspired colors, designs and materials, leading to more authentic look is resulting in the growing demand for water sinks made using natural materials with better color options. Water sinks made using hard stone are gaining popularity and are also offered by manufacturers in water sink market in a wide variety of shapes, colors, style, size and designs. Marble and onyx are also used on a large scale as natural materials to design water sinks.

E-Commerce Platform to Emerge as Largest Sales Channel in Water Sink Market

With the growing popularity of online and e-commerce platforms offering various products and services, majority of people are buying products and services online. Manufacturers in water sink market are also focusing on providing water sinks online through e-commerce platforms. Meanwhile, some of the leading manufacturers in water sink market have also launched their own online store to sell the product along with various options including a wide variety of designs, colors and materials for customers to select from.

The option for custom water sink is also being offered by manufacturers in water sink market where customer can choose the type of material, size, drain system, color from various options offered through the website.

With the presence of key players, North America is likely to exhibit significant growth in coming years in water sink market. Manufacturers in the water sink market in the region are offering new products with wide variety of designs owing to the demand from new constructions and new interior design trends. Along with North America, manufacturers in water sink market are also launching new products in Europe owing growing demand for new and advanced water sinks. Meanwhile, APEJ is likely to offer growth opportunity in water sink market, especially for stainless steel water sinks owing to the growing demand and wide application in Kitchen and low cost. This is leading to the development of wide variety of kitchen sinks made using stainless steel by manufacturers in the water sink market in the APEJ region.