Water scarcity in the region and close vicinity to the ocean have led to the growth of Marine Desalination System Market

Marine, referred to sea or ocean water bodies with salt water, covers around 71% of the Earth’s surface. 96% of the water on the Earth is salt water with an average salinity of 3% to 3.5 %. Freshwater sources are unevenly distributed across the planet, making sea water an alternative source in various regions. However, it is not feasible to use sea water directly for drinking and agricultural purposes due its salinity. Demand for fresh water has increased due to the rise in population and urbanization. Hence, a number of processes or systems are being implemented according to available resources in order to meet the demand for fresh water. Marine desalination system is one of them. The system is primarily implemented when the area is close to the sea coast or on ships or in submarines.

Desalination takes away the salts and mineral compounds from saline water. Sea water is desalinated to produce water fit for human consumption or agriculture purposes. Desalination is an energy-intensive process; high energy is required to break water and salt bonds. Furthermore, renewable energy sources are used as preferable energy sources to reduce the energy impact on the environment, local communities and economy for desalination process. Marine desalination system is one of the major sources of potable water when the region is in close vicinity of the sea. The marine desalination system plays a vital role on ships and submarines by providing potable water in the middle of the ocean. Sea water desalination vessel (SDV) technology is used in merchant ships to generate fresh water to meet the regular needs of the crew.

Marine Desalination System Market: Key Segments

The global marine desalination system market is segmented based on type, end-use, and region. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into thermal distillation and membrane distillation. The thermal distillation process uses excess heat to remove salt compounds from the sea water. Heat energy can be sourced from the nearby power plants or process plants to distill the water. There are three types of thermal distillation: multi-stage flash distillation (MSF), multi-effect distillation (MED), and vapor compression distillation (VCD).

The membrane distillation process uses semipermeable membranes. Saline water is forced onto the semipermeable membrane with certain amount of pressure. The membrane filters the water while rejecting salts present in the water. Membrane distillation uses less energy vis-à-vis thermal distillation. There are three types of membrane distillation: electro dialysis (ED), electro dialysis reversal (EDR), and reverse osmosis (RO). Reverse osmosis (RO) is the widely used method. Based on end-use, the marine desalination system market can be classified into ships, submarines, and coastal areas.

Marine Desalination System Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global marine desalination system market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Middle East & Africa is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The water scarcity in the region and close vicinity to the ocean have led to the growth of marine desalination systems in the region. The market in North America and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period. Europe and Latin America are estimated to account for moderate share of the global marine desalination system market in the near future.

Marine Desalination System Market: Key Players

Global players operating in the marine desalination system market include DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, SUEZ, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., TOYOBO CO., LTD, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Time Wharton Technology Co.Ltd., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Veolia, IDE Technologies, and Aquatech International LLC