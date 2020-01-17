Water Purifier Market 2019 | Demand and Opportunities by 2024

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global water purifier market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2023”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2023.

India water purifier market

Water purifiers are no longer considered to be consumer durables limited to affluent households. Increasing awareness coupled with lower prices have increased the penetration of water purifiers across lower income groups and rural households in the country. Reverse osmosis (RO) technology embedded in modern water purifiers is the most popular category.

Water purifiers range from simple water filters to advanced purifiers using membrane technology for water filtration followed by disinfection with ultraviolet (UV) lamp filters. Water purification has evolved, from using clay to filter out the sediments, to advanced water purification technologies that use electricity and the internet.

Import of household type water filters by value has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~15.2%, where in terms of volume, it has gone down at a CAGR of ~21.5% during FY 2014 to FY 2018 due to a reduction in customs duty. Bangladesh is the largest importer of water filters for homes both in terms of value and volume for FY 2017 and FY 2018, followed by Philippines, Indonesia and Sri Lanka among others.

Key growth factors

o Manufacturers are producing affordable water-purifying units in order to penetrate the market. The price of water purifiers range from INR 500 – INR 20,000. Low-cost purifiers are easy to maintain and the refilling/refurbishing cost is also not very high.

o India has the world’s highest number of people who are without access to clean water. Moreover, challenges such as acute shortage, excessive salinity, and depleting underground water reserves plague the water distribution system. The proportionate levels of total dissolved solids (TDS), hardness, chlorides, and nitrates among others responsible for water contamination, have exceeded the permissible limits in certain parts of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Lucknow, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai.

Threats and key players

Companies Mentioned:

1. Blue Star Limited

2. Hindustan Unilever Limited

3. Tata Chemicals Limited

4. Eureka Forbes Limited

5. Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Private Limited

6. KENT RO Systems Limited

7. LG Electronics India Private Limited

8. Livpure Private Limited

9. OKAYA Power Private Limited

10. Panasonic India Private Limited

o Water purifiers are considered to be a push product requiring considerable concept selling in rural markets, and penetration of water purifiers in rural India is also lower due to economic factors, poor sales and lack of distribution networks

o Eureka Forbes Limited, KENT RO Systems Limited, Blue Star Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Tata Chemicals Limited are some of the major players operating in the Indian water purifier market

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Indian water purifier market

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Indian water purifier market (2016 to 2023)

3. Qualitative analysis of the Indian water purifier market and its segments (by company- Eureka Forbes, Kent Ro, Livpure and others)

4. Trade analysis of the water purifier market in India

5. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

7. Key recent developments associated with the water purifier market in India

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the water purifier market in India, the dynamics of the market and current state of the sector

2. Strategize marketing, market-entry, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market

3. Be informed regarding the key developments in the water purifier market in India

4. Understand major competitors’ business strategies and market dynamics and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

