Water Filters Market Exclusive Analysis Report 2019: By DuPont, SUEZ, MANN+HUMMEL Group, AXEON Water Technologies, Mantec Technical Ceramics Limited, Porex, Culligan International, Eaton, A. O. Smith Corporation, And others

The report makes provision for an overview of the Water Filters market and detailed market segmentation throughout the world by component, equipment, application and major geographic areas. This Water Filters report also includes all drivers and restrictions on the Water Filters market using SWOT analysis.

Key Market Competitors: Global Water Filters Market

DuPont, SUEZ, MANN+HUMMEL, AXEON Water Technologies, Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd., Porex Corporation, Culligan, Eaton, A. O. Smith, Veolia, Pentair plc, Atlas Filtri, Mott Corporation, Russell Finex Ltd., Eclipse Magnetics, Lydall Inc., Filtra Systems, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS INC. and Pall Corporation.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC announced that they had completed the acquisition of IsH20top group. The acquisition is expected to help expand and enhance the product offerings and regional presence of the company in Canada.

In October 2017, SUEZ announced that they had completed the acquisition of GE Water & Process Technologies. The division will be placed under, “Water Technologies & Solutions” business unit of SUEZ.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Water Filters Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Water Filters Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Water Filters Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Analysis: Global Water Filters Market

Global water filters market was valued at an estimated USD 10.72 billion in 2018; this value is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a projected value of USD 17.67 billion by 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing adoption of water filters induced by rising levels of urbanization and industrialization.

Market Drivers:

Long-term usage and similar effectiveness over a long period of time of the product; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Imposing strict regulations regarding the wastewater management from the industries; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of a number of long-term patented products invoking monopoly of major players; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Water Filters Market

Global water filters market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of water filters market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Water Filters Market

By Media Type

Multimedia, Single & Dual Filter Media, Cartridge, Others



By End-Use Industry

Industrial, Food & Beverages, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Municipal, Oil & Gas, Others



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



Customization of the Report: Global Water Filters market report can be customized to meet the client's requirements.

