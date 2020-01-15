Water Electrolysis Market Visual High Demand to be witnessed During 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Water Electrolysis Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019-2024 | Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli and McPhy” to its huge collection of research reports.



Electrolysis is a promising option for hydrogen production from renewable resources. Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in a unit called electrolyze. Electrolyzes can range in size from small, appliance-size equipment that is well-suited for small-scale distributed hydrogen production to large-scale, central production facilities that could be tied directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production.

Currently, water electrolysis is classified into two types, including traditional alkaline electroliser and PEM electroliser. Globally, PEM electroliser is the larger type. In 2018, global PEM electroliser consumption is 457 units. In the future, we predict that PEM electroliser will be a leading and major type. PEM electroliser consumption amount will increase a rate of 9.64% during 2019-2025.

During all those manufacturers, Proton On-Site is the largest supplier, which sold 132 Unit in 2018, accounting for 15.21% of global total sales.

Water electrolysis can be used in many fields including power plants, steel plant, electronics and photovoltaics, industrial gases, energy storage or fueling for FCEV’s and power to gas etc. Power plant is the largest consumption area with consumption amount of 283 in 2018.

The Water Electrolysis market was valued at 330 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 420 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Water Electrolysis.

This report presents the worldwide Water Electrolysis market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Water Electrolysis Breakdown Data by Type

Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

PEM Electroliser

Water Electrolysis Breakdown Data by Application

Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

Power to Gas

Others

Water Electrolysis Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Water Electrolysis Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Water Electrolysis status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Water Electrolysis manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

