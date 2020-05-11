Water Dispensers Industry: A Potential Market to Invest During the Forecast Period

The Report “Water Dispensers Market” research report provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2024. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Water Dispenser or water cooler is connected to the mains and provide an instant supply of not only chilled water but also boiling hot and hot water. They are generally broken up in two categories: bottleless and bottled Water Dispenser. Bottleless or plumbed in Water Dispenser are hooked up to a water supply, while bottled Water Dispenser require delivery (or self-pick-up) of water in large bottles from vendors.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) in the regions of US and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers). Increasing of commercial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on home use, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) will drive growth in United States and Europe markets. However, China still account for the biggest market share in the world.

Globally, the Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Midea, Angel, Qinyuan, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 68.02% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) industry because of their market share and the lower cost of the raw material and labor.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The worldwide market for Water Dispensers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 1730 million US$ in 2024, from 1630 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Water Dispensers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Midea

Angel

Qin Yuan

Lamo

Haier

AUX

CHANGHONG

Royalstar

YANGZI

Meiling

Chigo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bottled Water Cooler

Cooler Connected to the Mains

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Water Dispensers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Water Dispensers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Water Dispensers in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Water Dispensers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Water Dispensers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Water Dispensers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Water Dispensers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Water Dispensers Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Water Dispensers Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Water Dispensers by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Water Dispensers by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Water Dispensers by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Water Dispensers by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Water Dispensers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Water Dispensers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Water Dispensers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Water Dispensers Market Forecast (2019-2024)

