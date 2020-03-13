Water Desalination Pumps Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 2024

— A pump is a mechanical device that is used to raise or move fluids from one point to another. The water desalination pumps market encompasses pumps that are used in desalination plants and convert salty seawater into fresh water. Pumps in desalination plants are used for water intake from the sea, feeders, slurry transfer, brine transfer, and supplying water into a different process.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Water Desalination Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Few of the other key factors that would aid the market are growing investments in water pump facilities and increasing government focus towards providing quality drinking water across the country.

The worldwide market for Water Desalination Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ebara

Flowserve

GRUNDFOS Holding

Henan Province Xixia Automobile Water Pump

ITT

IWAKI

Idex

KSB

Kirloskar Brothers

PROCON Products

PSG Dover

Pentair

SPX

Shanghai Kai Quan Pump

Sulzer Ltd.

Torishima Pump

Watson-Marlow

Wilo

Xylem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Centrifugal Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Municipal Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Power

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water Desalination Pumps Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Centrifugal Pumps

1.2.2 Positive Displacement Pumps

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Municipal Water & Wastewater

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Power

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ebara

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Water Desalination Pumps Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Ebara Water Desalination Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Flowserve

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Water Desalination Pumps Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Flowserve Water Desalination Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 GRUNDFOS Holding

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Water Desalination Pumps Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 GRUNDFOS Holding Water Desalination Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Henan Province Xixia Automobile Water Pump

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Water Desalination Pumps Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Henan Province Xixia Automobile Water Pump Water Desalination Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 ITT

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Water Desalination Pumps Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ITT Water Desalination Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 IWAKI

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Water Desalination Pumps Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 IWAKI Water Desalination Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Idex

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Water Desalination Pumps Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Idex Water Desalination Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued .

