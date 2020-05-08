Water Bottles Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance: Statistical Analysis for Water Bottles Market Report capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

A water bottle is a container that is used to hold water, liquids or other beverages for consumption. The use of a water bottle allows an individual to transport beverage from one place to another. A water bottle is usually made of plastic, glass, or metal. Water bottles are available in different shapes, colors and sizes.

Scope of the Report:

The extremely diversified market for reusable water bottles, encompassing numerous product varieties in terms of material, size, shape, and designs, features presence of a large number of water bottle manufacturers vying for a share in the United States market through the introduction of innovative products. The trends of increased usage of BPA-free materials and rising adoption of smart bottles are expected to have a profound influence on the overall development of the market in the next few years.

The worldwide market for Water Bottles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 2630 million US$ in 2024, from 2110 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Water Bottles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Thermos LLC

PMI

Lock&Lock

Contigo

Tupperware

Klean Kanteen

Camelbak

Nalgene

Nathan

Platypus

SIGG

Bobble

Hydro Flask

Zojirushi

Tiger

Polar Bottle

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Plastic Bottles

Metal Bottles

Glass Bottles

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

In Store (Offline)

Online

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Water Bottles product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Water Bottles, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Water Bottles in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Water Bottles competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Water Bottles breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Water Bottles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Water Bottles sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Water Bottles Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Water Bottles Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Water Bottles by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Water Bottles by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Water Bottles by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Water Bottles by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Water Bottles by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Water Bottles Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Water Bottles Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Water Bottles Market Forecast (2019-2024)

