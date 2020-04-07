Water Bottles Market 2019, by Thermos LLC, PMI, Lock&Lock, Contigo, Tupperware, Klean Kanteen, Camelbak, Nalgene, Nathan, Platypus

This report studies the global market size of Water Bottles in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Water Bottles in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Water Bottles market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A water bottle is a container that is used to hold water, liquids or other beverages for consumption. The use of a water bottle allows an individual to transport beverage from one place to another. A water bottle is usually made of plastic, glass, or metal. Water bottles are available in different shapes, colors and sizes.
The extremely diversified market for reusable water bottles, encompassing numerous product varieties in terms of material, size, shape, and designs, features presence of a large number of water bottle manufacturers vying for a share in the United States market through the introduction of innovative products. The trends of increased usage of BPA-free materials and rising adoption of smart bottles are expected to have a profound influence on the overall development of the market in the next few years.
In 2017, the global Water Bottles market size was 2110 million US$ and is forecast to 2720 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Water Bottles market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Water Bottles include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Water Bottles include
Thermos LLC
PMI
Lock&Lock
Contigo
Tupperware
Klean Kanteen
Camelbak
Nalgene
Nathan
Platypus
SIGG
Bobble
Hydro Flask
Zojirushi
Tiger
Polar Bottle
Market Size Split by Type
Plastic Bottles
Metal Bottles
Glass Bottles
Market Size Split by Application
In Store (Offline)
Online
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
