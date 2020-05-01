Water based Inks Market -Develop Market-Entry And Market Expansion Strategies 2027

The market study also offers a thorough overview of the competitive landscape in the market. The report analyzes the global Water based Inks market on certain criteria such as product, application, current condition, and geography. The report also sheds light on the current market trends and their impact on the global Water based Inks market. Analysis is conducted in order to find strengths and weaknesses of companies profiled. For this purpose. The report also discusses the prominent player’s competition on the global as well as domestic level.

Water based Inks Market – Overview

Water-based inks use water as a solvent base to carry the pigments. These inks contain 60% water or other solvents, 20% resins, 15% colorants, and 5% additives. Key solvent used in water-based inks is water; however, other co-solvents can also be present. Water-based inks are also known as waterborne inks. The drying speed of water-based inks is lower than that of solvent-based inks.

In terms of resin type, the water-based inks market has been divided into acrylic, polyester, maleic, and other, which includes polyurethane and phenolic. Acrylic was a highly attractive segment of the global water-based inks market in 2018 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, as these resins provides excellent press and shelf-life stability, high gloss, and water resistance.

Based on technology, the global water-based inks market has been divided into flexography, gravure, digital, and others, which includes screen, sheet-fed, and offset. The flexography segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to the rise in flexible packaging and printing of tags and labels across the globe. The easy plate-making process used in the flexography technology helps print numerous images with a single template. Additionally, this technology enables printing on a wide variety of surfaces.

In terms of application, the global water-based inks market has been classified into packaging, publication, tags & labels, and others such as decorative and product. The packaging segment accounted for a major share of the global water-based inks market in 2018 due to the rise in demand for these inks in corrugated packaging in the food & beverages industry.

Based on region, the global water-based inks market has been split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a key region of the market. It accounts for a significant share of the global water-based inks market. The market in the region is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for water-based inks in the packaging industry, primarily in developing economies such as China and India. The water-based inks market in North America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the rise in implementation of environmental regulations over other types of inks such as solvent-based inks. Rising environmental concerns owing to high VOC content in solvent-based inks is a key factor increasing the use of water-based inks in developed economies and encouraging several nations to adopt sustainable and eco-friendly printing solutions. The competition in the market is increasing and suppliers need to seek and innovative ways to sustain in the market.

The report analyzes and forecasts the water-based inks market at global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2019 to 2027. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global water-based inks market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for water-based inks during the forecast period. The report highlights growth opportunities in the water-based inks market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provide a comprehensive view of the global water-based inks market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the water-based inks market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein resin type, technology, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global water-based inks market by segmenting it in terms of resin type, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for water-based inks in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report includes profiles of major companies operating in the global water-based inks market. The global market is dominated by large-sized players operating in the market. Key players in the market include Sun Chemical Corporation, Flint Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, and Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of volume and value) of the global water-based inks market for the base year 2018 and forecast for the period from 2019 to 2027. The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Water-based Inks Market, by Resin Type

Acrylic

Polyester

Maleic

Others (including Polyurethane and Phenolic)

Global Water-based Inks Market, by Technology

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (including Screen Printing, Sheet-fed Printing, and Offset Printing)

Global Water-based Inks Market, by Application

Packaging

Publication

Tags & Labels

Others (including Decorative Printing and Product Printing)

Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

Analysis of products and applications, wherein water-based inks are used

Identification of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the water-based inks market at global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global water-based inks market between 2019 and 2027

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the global water-based inks market

