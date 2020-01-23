Water-base Resin 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – BASF SE, DOW Chemical, 3M Company, Royal DSM N.V.

Summary
Water-base Resin Market 2019-2025
Description: –
The global Water-base Resin market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on Water-base Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water-base Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BASF SE
DOW Chemical Company
Henkel AG & Co. KGAA
3M Company
Royal DSM N.V.
Cytec Industries Inc.
Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC
Huntsman Corporation
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
Eastman Chemical Company
Allnex Belgium S.A.
Akzonobel
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Acrylic Resin
Alkyd Resin
Epoxy Resin
Polyurethane Resin
Others
Segment by Application
Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Inks
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Water-base Resin Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water-base Resin
1.2 Water-base Resin Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Water-base Resin Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Acrylic Resin
1.2.3 Alkyd Resin
1.2.4 Epoxy Resin
1.2.5 Polyurethane Resin
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Water-base Resin Segment by Application
1.3.1 Water-base Resin Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Coatings
1.3.3 Adhesives & Sealants
1.3.4 Inks
1.3 Global Water-base Resin Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Water-base Resin Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
…………….
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water-base Resin Business
7.1 BASF SE
7.1.1 BASF SE Water-base Resin Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Water-base Resin Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 BASF SE Water-base Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 DOW Chemical Company
7.2.1 DOW Chemical Company Water-base Resin Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Water-base Resin Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 DOW Chemical Company Water-base Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGAA
7.3.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGAA Water-base Resin Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Water-base Resin Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGAA Water-base Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 3M Company
7.4.1 3M Company Water-base Resin Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Water-base Resin Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 3M Company Water-base Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Royal DSM N.V.
7.5.1 Royal DSM N.V. Water-base Resin Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Water-base Resin Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Royal DSM N.V. Water-base Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Cytec Industries Inc.
7.6.1 Cytec Industries Inc. Water-base Resin Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Water-base Resin Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Cytec Industries Inc. Water-base Resin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…...
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Water-base Resin
Table Global Water-base Resin Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global Water-base Resin Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Acrylic Resin Product Picture
Table Acrylic Resin Major Manufacturers
Figure Alkyd Resin Product Picture
Table Alkyd Resin Major Manufacturers
Figure Epoxy Resin Product Picture
Table Epoxy Resin Major Manufacturers
Figure Polyurethane Resin Product Picture
Table Polyurethane Resin Major Manufacturers
Figure Others Product Picture
Table Others Major Manufacturers
Table Global Water-base Resin Consumption (K MT) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
Figure Global Water-base Resin Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018
Figure Coatings
Figure Adhesives & Sealants
Figure Inks
Table Water-base Resin Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)
Continued…...
