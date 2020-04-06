Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends 2025

“Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Water and wastewater treatment equipment is extensively used in residential and non-residential applications. Municipalities treat water to meet the growing demand for potable water. The sources of water for municipal purposes are lakes, rivers, underground wells, and others.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for water and wastewater treatment equipment across the globe. The Asia Pacific water and wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

In 2018, the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

Veolia

Suez

Xylem

DOW

GE Water

Evoqua Water Technologies

Aquatech International

Ecolab

3M

Pentair

BWT

Danaher

Culligan International

Chembond Chemicals

Calgon Carbon

Toray

Thermax

Degrémont

Hitachi

Siemens

Doosan Heavy

Kurita Water

Accepta

Ion Exchange

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Disinfection, Ozone, and Others

Filtration, MF, and Others

Desalination

Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Municipal

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

